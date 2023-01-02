The President’s Inauguration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (1.Jan.2023), brought together 150,000 to 170,000 people at the Esplanada dos Ministérios and Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, according to estimates by the Power360 with aerial images of the public at the venue.

The number is lower than projected by the Workers’ Party, of at least 300,000 people throughout the day. However, it surpassed the 71,000 people who attended Lula’s 1st inauguration, in 2003, and the approximately 100,000 supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7, 2022.

O Power360 analyzed different images of the inauguration event in moments of great public concentration. The estimate considered data used in the footage taken by the Civil Defense of Brasília in Lula’s 1st inauguration, in 2003.

This account is difficult to finalize and give with absolute precision because the public, in general, is fluctuating. Moves from one area to another all the time. It is possible that in some areas the count may have been doubled. For this reason, a plus or minus variation is considered.

The analyzed images are from the broadcast on Lula’s YouTube channel and from photos published on social networks. Brasília security forces did not authorize the use of drones during the demonstration.

The Esplanada dos Ministérios and Praça dos Três Poderes were mapped based on the Civil Defense footage of the federal capital. Afterwards, aerial images of the place were used at the time of greatest concentration of people. Google Earth was also used to help calculate the measurements of the locations.

The Praça dos Três Poderes had a maximum capacity of 40,000 people, according to the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District). The police closed the space for the entry of new supporters around 1 pm.

Estimates, however, show that the venue had approximately 24,000 to 32,000 people shortly before Lula’s speech in the parliament.

It is necessary to consider, however, that the low resolution of the images makes it difficult to make a precise estimate by manually counting those present.

See pictures of the audience during the ceremony:

11:32 am – arrival of supporters on the left side of the Esplanada dos Ministérios:



Disclosure/MTST – 1st Jan 2023

13:06 – the public begins to gather on the lawn of the Esplanade:



Playback/YouTube – 1st Jan 2023

2:22 pm – central area of ​​the Esplanade starts to fill up:

4:27 pm – At this time, Lula had just finished speaking in Congress and was preparing to speak in the Planalto parliament:



reproduction/YouTube – 1st.jan.2023

4:29 pm – aerial view of Praça dos Três Poderes; Lula’s supporters accompanied the president as he climbed the ramp of the Planalto Palace:



Reproduction/Twitter – 1st.Jan.2023

4:29 pm – another angle shows the concentration of public in Praça dos Três Poderes shortly before the speech in the parlor:



Playback/YouTube – 1st Jan 2023

LULA’S POSSESSION IN 2003

On January 1, 2003, when Lula (PT) took office in his 1st term as president, the total audience was 71,000 peopleadding the Esplanada dos Ministérios and Praça dos Três Poderes, according to a detailed calculation by the Civil Defense of Brasília.

At that time, PT organizers expected up to half a million people, in a ceremony that was choreographed in detail by marketer Duda Mendonça (1944-2021).

O Power360 used the same methodology used in 2003 by the Civil Defense of Brasilia to estimate the public this Sunday (1st.jan.2023).

PETIST EXPECTATIONS

Janja had said she expected at least 300,000 people to attend the inauguration, adding up the formal ceremonies and concerts at the Festival of the Future, informally dubbed the “Lulapalooza”.

On the same lawn where the public was concentrated, the act of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on September 7, 2022 gathered approximately 100 thousand to 115 thousand people.

Janja coordinated the preparations for Lula’s inauguration. On December 7, 2022, he made a statement about the estimated audience during the announcement of the heads of states who would come to the PT ceremony.

“It is a large structure, obviously, because we are expecting an audience of around 300,000 people”, said In this ocasion.

During Bolsonaro’s inauguration, in 2019, the public informed by the GDF (Government of the Federal District) was 115 thousand people.

On January 1, 2003, during Lula’s 1st inauguration, 71,000 people attended, according to report published at the time based on aerial photos.

SECURITY IN POSSESSION

Lula’s inauguration saw full mobilization of the Federal District’s police forces. There was a suspected bomb in the subway station 108 south of Brasília, 5.1 km from Esplanada, but the police dismissed the threat around 12:00 on Sunday (1st January).

On December 24, the PM-DF collected explosive devices near the airport in the federal capital. On December 26, explosives were found in a forest in Gama, a region 30 km from the center of the Federal District.

In December, Brasília was the target of violent acts against the result of the elections. The carrying and transportation of weapons and ammunition in the federal capital was prohibited until January 2nd.

Specialized units of the Military Police and the Civil Police of the DF, such as shock troops, cavalry, air operations, policing with dogs and special operations, also carried out patrols on the day of the inauguration. The PRF (Federal Highway Police) acted in highway safety.