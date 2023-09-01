Signs dotting Sam Wilson’s family farm in south-west London carry an unusual warning for visitors looking for an Instagram-worthy photo amid the endless rows of golden sunflowers.

“Public nudity is prohibited.”

When the notoriously gray and wet weather cooperates, as it has this summer in England, tourists flock to Sam’s Sunflowers, part of Stoke Fruit Farms, to take part in a quintessential British summertime activity: flower picking. But a string of visitors flashing it all on camera earlier this summer led Wilson, 38, part of the third generation of his family to operate the farm, to put up the signs and take to social media to remind guests of the rules of the game.

“Everyone remember we are a family area and please leave your clothes on in the sunflowers!” read a post on the farm’s Facebook page in August. “We are having an increase in reports of nude photography and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”

Hundreds of people left comments, mostly delighted and puzzled, about the situation. “Chin, they ruined my plans,” lamented one user. “Where exactly is this farm?” wrote another. “Obviously, a friend asks me.”

Photographs are generally recommended. Wilson even has props perfect for a photo shoot in his fields, including a grand piano, bathtub, and tractor. The flowers—golden, stunning, and elegant—make the perfect backdrop. Wilson’s farm has plenty of them, around 2 million, making it easy to hide and take some daring photos amongst these symbols of warmth and love.

“Obviously they make people want to take their clothes off,” Wilson said.

Nudity is not new at the farm, located near Portsmouth on England’s south coast, but it has occurred more frequently this year, in some cases in full view of young children.

“We’ve always had people come to the sunflowers and do risque photo shoots and things like that,” Wilson said. “It’s just about respect for the people around us, people of all ages. We are a family attraction.”

The signs and warnings on social media are working, Wilson said. “We’ve had a very busy week and people have been very respectful of our request for no public nudity,” she said, adding that there has been an increase in requests for private sessions that include nudity.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Sunflowers have served as inspiration before. In 2003, actress Helen Mirren starred in “Calendar Girls,” a British film based on a true story about a group of middle-aged women who pose nude for a calendar to raise money for blood cancer research. Sunflowers figured prominently in the photographs.

