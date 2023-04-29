Health reported that 47% of the jobs offered were in regions of high vulnerability or extreme poverty

The Ministry of Health reported that the Mais Médicos program reached the adherence of 99% of the municipalities contemplated in the last notice. The call offered 6,252 vacancies, including 1,000 jobs for the Legal Amazon. Of these, 6,169 were indicated by the cities for completion.

Of the 2,074 regions with expected vacancies, 2,028 sent documentation for the renewal of the professional staff. The ministry also reported that 47% of vacancies were destined for regions of high vulnerability or extreme poverty.

Of the contemplated municipalities, only 31 did not renew their membership, while 15 chose the partial amount of vacancies established. As a result, 83 vacancies were left unfilled.

“It is worth remembering, however, that after evaluating the terms sent by local managers, the remaining vacancies will be allocated to new regions“, said the briefcase.

In the next phase, in a new announcement, it will be the physicians’ turn to register for the selection.

INCENTIVES

Brazilian professionals and exchange students, Brazilians trained abroad and foreigners, who will continue to work registered with the Ministry of Health, can participate in the Mais Médicos public notices. Brazilian physicians trained in Brazil have preference in the selection.

By the end of this semester, a 2nd notice will be published with 10,000 vacancies offered in a format that provides for the counterpart of municipal managers. “This form of hiring guarantees city halls lower costs, faster replacement of professionals and permanence in these locations.“, highlighted the ministry.

With information from Brazil Agency.