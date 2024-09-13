Boccia-Sangiuliano case, two away games in the crosshairs

These are the trips made by the former minister Gennaro Sangiuliano and from Mary Rosaria Boccia on which the attention of the Court of Auditors. And that will end up being examined in depth also by the Guardia di Finanza as soon as it receives the delegation to investigate the “costs” sustained by the public coffers for Sangiuliano to be accompanied on these missions by the entrepreneur, first appointed advisor to the minister and then revoked. The Evening Courier.

The trip to Riva Ligure took place for the “Salt in pumpkin“, July 11, the birthday of Bowl: the mayor said that he had paid the transportation and accommodation expenses himself on the instructions of the then number one of the Mic.

The trip to Polignano took place on July 13th for the “Possible book“: in this case the organizers have included in the event’s costs airplanes, three hotel rooms and meals.

“Listen to this interview. This city councilor and car rental agent is the man who Sangiuliano and the Melons they put at the helm of the largest cultural services company in the Italian Republic. Millions in turnover, thousands of employees in the hands of this gentleman: why? This is the government of mediocrity and cronyism.

I say that on the relationship Iron cutter – Ales – Sangiuliano – Melons there is still much to be explored. What do you say?”. This is what the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi wrote on X, attaching an interview by ‘Piazza pulite’ to Fabio Tagliaferri, president and CEO of Ales Spa.