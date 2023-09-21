Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 7:23

The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) filed an appeal on Wednesday, 20th, with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to try to reverse Minister Dias Toffoli’s decision that annulled evidence of Odebrecht’s leniency agreement. The State Attorney General, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, states that the evidence was used in “various actions and investigations” that are now in question.

He suggests two paths: that Toffoli reconsider his own decision or send the case for analysis in the STF plenary.

The main argument used in the appeal is procedural. The head of the São Paulo MP states that the decision to annul evidence of leniency could not have a generalized effect and should only apply to President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva (PT), because it was he who filed the complaint.

“Although the handling of the constitutional heroic remedy within the scope of the complaint is admitted, with the ex officio blocking of the criminal action against the complainant, there is no way to expand the granting of the order to reach indistinct processes and investigations, in which there is no knowledge not even the facts and subjects investigated”, says an excerpt from the request.

The appeal is an attempt to save ongoing investigations and processes, which could be dehydrated if the evidence obtained from the Odebrecht agreement is withdrawn.

In the same decision that annulled the evidence, Toffoli stated that Lula’s conviction in Lava Jato was one of the “biggest miscarriages of justice in the country’s history”.

The São Paulo MP’s appeal reaches the STF even before the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) decides whether or not it will appeal the action.