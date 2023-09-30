Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 16:14

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) yesterday, the 29th, denounced a Petrobras employee for sexual harassment against an office colleague. It is the second case of its kind in less than six months. In March, the MPRJ denounced another employee for carrying out lewd acts against a cleaning assistant.

According to the MPRJ, the man reported harassed his colleague on different days and times, between July and August last year, despite the victim’s denials and warnings. In the accusatory statement, the Prosecutor’s Office requests minimum compensation for the victim.

It also asks the Court to order Petrobras to present the model it used internally for the administrative judgment of the case. The objective is to assess whether the company complied with the criteria established in the Protocol for Judgment with a Gender Perspective.

Contacted by the report, Petrobras said that, in addition to collaborating with the investigation, it will seek access to documents obtained and issued by the authorities, “with the aim of obtaining new elements of investigation and characterization of the facts for reanalysis of the internal investigation”.

The other case of harassment, against a cleaning assistant, took place in June last year at the Petrobras Research Center, located on Ilha do Fundão, according to the MPRJ. The employee intimidated the victim, waving his badge during the attacks. In one of the episodes, he managed to rub himself against her. At the Police Station, the accused denied the facts, but two reports were found “in which he acted with the same modus operandi against other victims, thus demonstrating repeated and habitual criminal conduct”, says one of the excerpts of the complaint.

In a statement, Petrobras reaffirmed that “it does not tolerate any type of violence, especially that which occurs in the workplace and that of a sexual nature”. It also says that, this year, “a series of measures aimed at strengthening these processes, which have been monitored by the Petrobras Program against Sexual Violence and include, among others, the reduction of the deadline for completing the investigation, the anticipation of a protection mechanism for victim and the provision of a reception channel for the entire workforce”.

The accused could not be reached to comment on the case.