The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) asked the Federal Police (PF) to investigate whether former judge Sérgio Moro and his wife, lawyer Rosângela Moro, committed fraud by transferring the electoral domicile from Curitiba to the capital of São Paulo. .

Prosecutor Reynaldo Mapelli Júnior said that the first explanations sent by the couple “do not convince” and that it is necessary to deepen the investigation “for a better understanding of the facts”.

“The residential, social and affective bond of those in the news is undoubtedly the city of Curitiba, in the State of Paraná, where both carry out their personal, professional and political activities and former judge Sergio Moro became nationally known as responsible for judging the criminal cases of the Operation Lava Jato”, reads an excerpt from the order.

By law, the change of electoral domicile requires proof that the new address has been in use for at least three months. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has also ruled that the change requires “political, economic, social or family ties”.

When justifying the transfer, the defense of the former Lava Jato judge said that São Paulo became its “hub” for flights. Moro also said that, since December last year, a hotel in the south of São Paulo became “his primary residence and political base”. When changing his registration with the Electoral Court, however, he used a lease agreement signed two days before the change.

To justify the link with the capital of São Paulo, Moro told the MP that he received honors in the state and that he worked for the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal. Rosângela said that, since 2016, he has been providing services to an association of people with rare diseases based in São Paulo.

“[É uma] situation that in itself requires a criminal investigation to verify whether the registration was fraudulent or not, including the apparent fragility of the other alleged ties a posteriori (in the case of Sergio, the honors that were not conferred by the Municipality of São Paulo, the contract with a New York company that would be based in the capital of São Paulo and the political center that says it took place in another location, the Hotel Continental; in the case of Rosangela, the service provision contract with an association for the defense of people with rare diseases and other disabilities , which is based in the capital of São Paulo”, noted the promoter.

The request to investigate the couple was made by businesswoman Roberta Luchsinger, affiliated with the PSB, last month. Newly affiliated to União Brasil, Moro and Rosângela are from Paraná. The two transferred the electoral domiciles with the intention of launching candidacies to the Legislative.

WITH THE WORD, LAWYER GUSTAVO GUEDES, WHO REPRESENTS SERGIO MORO

“Sergio and Rosangela Moro rigorously complied with all the requirements of the electoral legislation when requesting a change of electoral domicile. Moro and his wife are at the disposal of the Federal Police to provide all necessary clarifications, confident that the law applies to everyone and should prevail.”