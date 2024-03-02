Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 12:28

The study by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published this week defends the strengthening of the public communication system as a way of promoting the plurality of Brazilian journalism. The report concluded that there are not enough policies in Brazil to promote diversity in communication, a necessary condition, according to the organization, to guarantee balanced and inclusive coverage of events, promoting a more informed society.

For RSF, because they have the capacity to expand plurality and the purpose of providing diverse information to the population, public vehicles “need to be at the center of the government's priorities”. The public communication system is provided for in Article 223 of the Federal Constitution, which provides for the principle of complementarity between private, public and state communication systems.

However, the organization points out that the financial sustainability of the public system is fragile in the country, because the Contribution for the Promotion of Public Broadcasting (CFRP) has not yet been regulated. The CFRP was created to finance public vehicles, including the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC)which manages vehicles such as Brazil Agency, TV Brasil, National Radio It is Amazon National Radio.

“The non-regulation of the CFRP maintains the institutional scenario of instability for access to resources by EBC and prevents transfer to other non-commercial broadcasters, such as state and community educational broadcasters”, he informed.

The CFRP is paid by telecommunications operators, but it was challenged in court by the companies. The amounts have been deposited in court. In 2013, the government began to access part of the resources, however “successive administrations of the Federal Executive restricted these transfers, keeping part of the CFRP in the government's treasury. In 2022, for example, only 35% of the R$230 million raised was released for the EBC”.

Reporters Without Borders also mentions that EBC suffered dismantling under the governments of Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro with a reduction in resources, editorial interference and threats of closure.

“In 2015, the last year of the Dilma Rousseff government before impeachment, revenue was R$756 million. In 2022, after the two administrations mentioned, the budget released was R$565.8 million. In addition to the nominal drop, accumulated inflation in the period was 46%”, he highlighted.

The CEO of EBCJean Lima, states that the company's board of directors will seek regulation of the CFRP from the government, which he considers necessary to strengthen public communication and democracy in the country.

“Disputing the federal public budget is the core of implementing actions, initiatives and public policies for public broadcasting in Brazil. In 2024, every effort by the board of EBC and the National Public Communication Network will need to convince the government of the importance of regulating the CFRP. Without the resources provided for in its original law, the EBC will not be able to make the necessary investments to disseminate public communication, improve the quality of services provided and strengthen our Network, promoting access to information, regional content, combating fake news and the advancement of democracy in Brazil. Without a strong public communication system, there is no democracy.”

National Public Communication Network

The study by Reporters Without Borders also attributes great importance to the National Public Communication Network (RNCP) for promoting plurality in journalism. The Network integrates the EBC with other public broadcasters in the country, which commit to transmitting the public company's content and, in return, receive technical support, equipment and training.

Currently, it has 41 FM radio stations and 72 educational, state public and university TV stations. In 2023, the addition of 16 more broadcasters from federal institutes and 32 from universities was announced.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders states that budgetary limitations and the lack of financial and technical support for the broadcasters that are members of the RNCP have “proven to be obstacles to the consolidation of the network”.

Within the public system there are also community communication stations, which are those radios and TVs with low coverage, granted to non-profit foundations and community associations, based in the location where they must operate.

The organization considers the ordinance, created this year by the federal government, to be a step forward, which allowed community broadcasters to receive cultural support sponsorship from federal public administration bodies, which was previously prohibited. The report recalled, however, that these broadcasters demand the removal of other obstacles that prevent the receipt of institutional advertising.

“The recent actions of the Federal Executive, authorizing sponsorship of public bodies as cultural support to be broadcast in community areas, do not mean the complete overcoming of these restrictions”, he added.

The document concludes that it is necessary to “overcome the financial bottleneck of community radios and guarantee resources and autonomy for EBC and the means of the National Public Communication Network”.