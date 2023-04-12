The Mef announced the new top management of Enel: Flavio Cattaneo as managing director and Paolo Scaroni as president.

Claudio Descalzi remains CEO of Eni, while Giuseppe Zafarana takes the presidency.

The former Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani is the new CEO of Leonardo (a return to the company where he was in charge of technological innovation until 2021), Stefano Pontecorvo assumes the role of president. Matteo Del Fante is confirmed as managing director of the Post Office, president Silvia Rovere.