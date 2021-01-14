The technicians of the Ministry of Health already warned on January 7 in the Covid Committee that a ‘tsunami’ was approaching the hospitals in the Region. They came to forecast that there would be between 80 and 90 daily admissions. They have not been wrong and on Tuesday the figure of 80 hospitalized in just 24 hours was already reached. The forecast is that, at this rate of daily infections, the healthcare pressure will continue to increase in the coming days until it is on the brink of collapse.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, said yesterday that the Community has a contingency plan ready that would allow adding 500 hospital beds and tripling the capacity of the ICUs.

The center with the most patients is the Santa Lucía de Cartagena, with 99 patients on the ward and 26 in the ICU. In this hospital, in addition, there has been an outbreak that affects the area of ​​internal medicine, with seven positives and a dozen professionals in quarantine.

As for the hospitals in the capital, the situation is delicate in the Reina Sofía, with 96 admissions to the ward and 14 to the ICU. The hospital had two floors for Covid patients, but had a third prepared in view of the strong increase in income that is expected. At Morales Meseguer, 65 patients are on the ward and 24 are in intensive care.

Regarding the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia, until yesterday there were 61 on the floor and 11 in the ICU. The head of Psychiatry at the center, Francisco Toledo, informed Onda Regional yesterday that the Center’s Medical Directorate has called staff from other services to support the care of patients with coronavirus.

Likewise, the Rafael Méndez de Lorca center had 31 hospitalized for Covid, six of them in critical condition, while Los Arcos del Mar Menor housed 46 people on the floor and six in intensive care. Until yesterday, the Yecla, Cieza and Caravaca de la Cruz hospitals did not have any patient who needed ICU care.

MIR complaints



On the other hand, the Vocal of Physicians in Training of the College of Physicians of the Region expressed its disagreement with the “arbitrary” measures adopted by the SMS for workers who are in specialized health training. Mainly, they complain that MIRs are forced to abandon their rotations to provide support in the face of the health crisis.