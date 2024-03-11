Presadiretta's investigation into public health is increasingly similar to a joint-stock company: the preview clip





There Italian healthcare is turning into a joint-stock company? This is the question from which the Presadiretta investigation starts which will be broadcast on Monday 11 March at 9.20pm on Rai 3 with the episode entitled “Sanità Spa”. Between apaid clinics to decongest hospital emergency rooms, doctors paid with an attendance fee to make up for the lack of staff in public structures, analysis in private laboratories to skip waiting lists months and months: in which direction is the public service going? Presadiretta went to the hospitals of Lombardy and Calabria to understand whether the ongoing transformation of the national healthcare system towards privatization is the right way to ensure the Right to health of citizens. Here is the preview of the investigation reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano.