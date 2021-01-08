The rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, explained this Friday at a press conference that the January examination session of the institution has been scheduled with tests that will be carried out, in general, in person, as planned in the planning of the semester and as published this Thursday THE TRUTH. The Minister for Employment, Research and Universities, Miguel Motas; and the general director of Public Health, José Carlos Vicente. Both consider that the university environment is safe and that both the EBAU call last July, as well as the semi-presential development of the first semester, demonstrated the institution’s experience in managing academic events, preserving the health safety of those attending.

In this sense, the rector detailed the careful organization that is being carried out in the 26 faculties of the UMU with the exams spread over three weeks and with four daily time slots. Regarding the attendance estimate based on the number of students entitled to examination in the same center and at the same time, the highest expected figure is 550 students in the Faculty of Medicine, a center that, as the rector pointed out, has facilities on the Espinardo and El Palmar campuses enough to be able to distribute to this number of students while maintaining safety regulations.

As an example of this planning, of all the time slots in which there are exams held, the estimate establishes that in 75% of those intervals the maximum number of students does not exceed 104 in Chemistry, 155 in Law, 239 in Letters, the 221 in Medicine, 216 in Education, 270 in Economics and Business, 52 in Philosophy, 69 in Mathematics, 68 in Optics and 129 in Communication and Documentation.

In addition to the already known and mandatory prevention measures, such as the use of a mask, the maintenance of a safety distance and the use of hydroalcoholic gel, the University of Murcia reinforced the security measures within the campus to ensure that outside buildings do not produce concentrations of people or breaches of safety regulations. In this sense, the rector has stressed that during the first semester “there has not been a single contagion within the University due to the responsibility with which both the students and the staff of the institution have acted.”

A consensual process



Rector Luján recalled that the realization of face-to-face exams is what is planned in the planning of the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. However, after the report of the COVID advisory committee of the University of Murcia of November 19, the Governing Council held on December 4 approved an ‘online’ examination regulation in the event that its application was necessary, especially, in two cases: the specific logistical needs of the faculties that considered that they could not guarantee health safety in the call for certain subjects, and that the health authority determined measures incompatible with the presence. The consensual decision-making process subsequently continued in the faculty boards of each center, where there is also representation from the entire university community.

The regulations approved by the University of Murcia provide that the modality of the examinations can be changed if the health authority so requires. In this regard, José Carlos Vicente, general director of Public Health, attended the press conference and supported the planning carried out by the institution and does not consider it necessary to establish limiting measures for face-to-face academic activity. Vicente affirmed that Health reviewed “the contingency plans and prevention measures implemented by the University that minimize the chances of contagion, in this sense the technicians understand that those examinations can be carried out with strict compliance with the security measures” .

Reactions

The Minister of Employment, Industry and Universities, Miguel Motas, for his part, explained that he took the position of the universities to the meeting on Thursday of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee of the Region of Murcia and it was determined that “the authorities health support that the university environment is the safest and support that the exams can be held in person. In this way the situation taken by the University of Murcia in its contingency plans is ratified ».

Both Motas and Vicente insisted that the moments sensitive to contagion can occur in the moments before and after the tests are carried out in social interactions if the safety recommendations are not complied with, so both they and the rector demanded responsibility from the students.