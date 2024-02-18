Public healthcare in the hands of precarious workers and cooperatives: the case of “home care” is emblematic. The data

There is no peace for public health: doctors and nurses continue to be harassed by cuts and privatizations which contribute to a significant migration of our staff abroad.

But not only that: those who pay the price for the careless management of funds intended for people's health care are also “home assistants“. An important job, if you consider that the operators enter the homes of the most vulnerable, check their physical and mental conditions and offer the minimum care to stay healthy. Their effort? It is worth 8.8 euros gross per hour.

In theory the ADI, that is Integrated Home Care should be among the main aces up the sleeve of the Pnrr, the Recovery and Resilience Plan, financed by Europe with 20 billion euros for healthcare alone. As reported by theExpressed, to reduce the workload weighing on hospitals, besieged by chronically ill patients, elderly people and people with more or less serious ailments looking for a general practitioner (who can no longer be found) and forced to clog up the emergency room ( to collapse), it was decided to strengthen local medicine with 1,300 community homes, 600 territorial operations centers, 400 community hospitals. It's a shame that no one has yet bothered to raise the money to hire doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and healthcare assistants who will have to work in those brand new facilities. The current government has not only cut the facilities to be built – 414 community homes, 96 community hospitals, 76 operations centers – but has allocated crumbs to the necessary staff: 250 million for 2024, 350 for the following years . Too little if we consider that 272 thousand nurses would be needed (Create estimates, Consortium for Applied Economic Research in Healthcare of the Tor Vergata University) to keep up with the country's healthcare demands. In other words spending on healthcare personnel, which currently stands at 40.3 billion, is expected to increase by a fifth: 8 billion.

Despite the proclamations of Giorgia Meloni who, according to her, must resolve the disasters left by those who preceded her, and despite the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has ensured that in 2024 the odious spending cap on personnel will finally be lifted, which essentially has not allowed new hires since 2004, the real country is going in another direction: “I am employed by a cooperative. Every three years the local health authority issues a new tender and therefore, every three years, I change employer. Not everything always goes smoothly” a home assistant tells L'Espresso and continues: “Sometimes the fake cooperatives win, disappearing with severance pay and contributions. And with every change of contract, goodbye to seniority increases.” A downward game of duck, because even the blanket of services to be performed becomes increasingly shorter: “The hours for home care are reduced. Not because there is less need for us, but because there is less money”. The risk for home care workers is not having enough clients to earn a decent salary. The alternative is to try a public competition to fully enter the National Health Service, even if there is no preferential route for those who have done that job for 10 or 20 years. For example, Lombardy and Tuscany have decided to do away with procurement and hire staff directly. In December over 400 temporary healthcare workers in Tuscany protested because the Region has indeed decided to hire 179 people, but drawing from an active ranking. Result: contracts for cooperatives fail. And temporary staff remain without work. In short, the insult, in addition to the damage.

Yet public health increasingly needs precarious workers. Based on the calculations of the Public Function department of the CGIL on the new statistical data of the Ministry of Health, 62 thousand temporary workers work in the National Health Service, an increase of 80.7 percent in ten years (there were 34 thousand in 2013). «It is true that the great mass of healthcare workers are employed on a permanent basis (670 thousand). But this certainty is being eroded from year to year, as demonstrated by the constant increase in the use of precarious work, cooperatives, temporary agencies, token operators and fixed-term workers, essential to deal with the decades-long block in staff turnover”, he comments Michele Vannini, FP CGIL secretary, who despite the government's proclamations, sees no light at the end of the tunnel. Indeed: “The Meloni government has not released the spending ceiling for new hires. Giorgia Meloni and Minister Schillaci make a lot of announcements which correspond to few concrete initiatives and all in the wake of consolidating the current situation, that is, favors showered upon the private healthcare”.

Speaking of proclamations, in the last financial measure the government announced, with satisfaction, that it had allocated over two billion to increase doctors' salaries, it's a shame that that money was relative to the renewal of the contract dating back to 2019-2021, which has therefore expired three years ago. And Schillaci has always put more money to finance the additional services useful for reducing waiting lists: “We are telling the already broke staff (who often cannot afford the normal shift because their colleagues flee to private healthcare) that, once his 36-hour weekly shift is over, he can very well earn extra by working more hours of overtime”, explains Vannini of the CGIL. The one benefiting from this whole situation is private healthcare, which can choose which services to focus on and with more resources at its disposal. Also thanks to Giorgia Meloni who, in the budget law, in leaving the spending ceilings on personnel unchanged, provided for an increase in the budget ceilings for private individuals with agreements of almost a billion, to which 527 million must be added to reduce the lists of wait.

In terms of outpatient visits, only 23 percent is provided under the NHS regime, for diagnostic tests the service is public in 30 percent of cases. And the worst is yet to come: “Until ten years ago, when the National Health Service was financed at least 7 percent of GDP, it was possible to make cuts in activities without affecting patient service. Now we are at 6 percent, historic low in the financing of the NHS: precisely the most virtuous Regions, i.e. those accustomed to offering quality services, are forced to cut the living flesh of the services. There are no longer inefficiencies to be eliminated, there are only treatments to be sacrificed. Above all , home care, which is paying the highest price”, explains Francesco Longo of Cergas Bocconi, who points out how, paradoxically, the least problematic region for the Ministry of Economy and Finance at the moment is Calabria, where little is spent despite minimal care.