He State official newsletter has published this Thursday morning a health resolution with the agreement that was reached this Wednesday by majority in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, which includes the perimeter confinement of Madrid and nine other cities in the Community and limitations on schedules and capacity. According to Health, “the order was notified on Wednesday night to the autonomous communities, which are competent for its execution, and does not require a new publication in the BOE to be effective”, so that the deadline for 48 hours for the application of the restrictions that, according to the Government, are mandatory. Thus, they would come into force at midnight this Friday.

There is a legal battle between the Government and the Community regarding the obligation to comply with the resolution. According to a report from the State Attorney General, it is. “The applicable rule in the voting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISN)”, analyzes the report of the legal profession, “is article 151 of Law 40/2015 on the legal regime of the public sector, which regulates this matter for all sectoral conferences ”. And he adds: “This law indicates that the agreements will bind all the Autonomous Communities, even if they vote against, if the State exercises coordination powers, as is the case.”

The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, during a press conference this Thursday. In video, Calvo assures that Madrid is in the obligation to execute the Health order.(PHOTO: EFE | VIDEO: ATLAS)

The Community of Madrid, which refused on Wednesday to comply with the ministry’s orders, announced this Thursday morning that it is studying with the General Counsel of the region what to do legally with the resolution of the Interterritorial Council: “This council cannot impose anything ”Said the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in an interview on EsRadio. The Government has announced, for its part, that it gives Madrid 48 hours to make the limitations effective. The regional president has also revealed that the police will be able to access Public Health data in Madrid to control quarantines

The Executive argues that it can impose the measures in Madrid based on article 151 of the Law of the Legal Regime of the Public Sector, of 2015. This precept regulates compliance with the agreements of the sectoral conferences, in this case the Interterritorial Health Commission. Thus, it establishes that “when the General Administration of the State exercises coordination functions, in accordance with the constitutional order of distribution of competences of the respective material scope, the agreement that is adopted in the Sectorial Conference, and in which the individual votes will be included that have been formulated, it will be mandatory for all Public Administrations that are members of the Sector Conference ”.

The BOE resolution includes the points of the agreement reached on Wednesday by consensus by all the communities. The community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso is one of the five autonomies that have voted against these measures in the council, along with Galicia, Catalonia, Andalusia and Ceuta, while Murcia has abstained. All the others have voted in favor.

The most important point of the agreement is that municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants throughout Spain must “impose measures to limit mobility, social contacts and capacity” in events when they meet three criteria, as detailed by Illa. The first of these is that the 14-day incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The second, that the “positivity” of the PCR tests in the city exceeds 10%. This indicator measures what percentage of the total diagnostic tests carried out in an area — excluding massive screenings — have a positive result. The third and final criterion is that “35% of the ICU beds” in the community are occupied by patients infected with the coronavirus. At the moment, the largest city that meets these criteria in Spain is Madrid and nine others in the region — Parla, Fuenlabrada, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Getafe, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares. In addition, Pamplona meets two of the three criteria, but not the saturation of the ICUs, so in principle the restrictions would not be applied.

In these places, the ministry asks to restrict entrances and exits and reduce capacity, among other measures. The perimeter confinement may only be skipped for adequately justified trips, including “attendance at health centers, services and establishments”, “compliance with labor, professional, business or legal obligations”, “attendance at university centers, teachers and educational institutions, including nursery schools ”and“ return to the usual place of residence ”. The “assistance and care of the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people”, “travel to financial and insurance entities that cannot be postponed”, “required or urgent actions before public bodies,” will also be allowed. judicial or notarial “,” renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed “and” the performance of exams or official tests that cannot be postponed “.

Participation in groups of people for the development of any activity or event of a family or social nature, both on public roads and in public and private spaces, will be reduced to a maximum number of six people, except in the case of cohabitants, and except in the case of work and institutional activities or in the case of activities in which specific limits or measures are established.

As for capacity, they are restricted to places of worship, wakes, commercial establishments, hotels, bookmakers, academies, driving schools and sports facilities. The closing time of the shop will be at 10pm and the hospitality one at 11pm, although new customers will not be admitted from 10pm.

Finally, the Health text does not include any limitation on parks or playgrounds, so in principle it does not oblige them to close, although the autonomous community can do so, as Madrid has already done with the playgrounds in confined sanitary areas.

