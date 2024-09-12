Public health | “I know it’s stupid not to make an appointment” – Thirty-year-old Heidi has avoided a dental check-up all her adult life

Public health|39-year-old Heidi Friman hasn’t been to the dentist in over ten years. The fear may originate from childhood.

“I don’t have practically never had a dental check-up in adulthood. The thought of going there scares me.”

39 years old Heidi Freeman Jyväskylä hasn’t visited a dentist in more than ten years, except for acute situations.

Friman is a highly educated adult who is currently studying a new profession. He says that he is responsible and that he takes instructions and rules seriously. Except in this one thing.

“It’s embarrassing, a little embarrassing. I wouldn’t really like to think about it.”

Friman is not alone with his feelings. Fear of the dentist is common.

About half of adults say that they are at least somewhat afraid of dental treatment, according to a university study conducted at Oulu’s primary care emergency room. A tenth of adults are very afraid of dental care.

In international studies, the number of people who are afraid is estimated to be around one third of adults.

The dentist avoidance is the most serious form of fear, says a specialist dentist who studied the fear of dental treatment at the University of Oulu Taina Kankaala.

“Fear can also be seen at the reception, for example, as talkativeness or freezing. The symptoms can also be physical, such as sweating or trembling,” says Kankaala.

According to Kankaala, fear can arise, for example, from bad childhood experiences with dental care. Feelings of shame can also be associated with fear.

According to Kankaala, it is important that a person experiencing fear tells the dentist and nurses about their feelings. Otherwise, fear is not always recognized.

“Dentists and nurses play an important role in how a patient with fear is received. Patients often wish for familiar staff who understand the nature of fear,” says Kankaala.

Freeman’s the fear of the dentist may originate from childhood.

As a young girl, she was taken every year to the dentist together with other students from the same village school. Everyone was waiting for their turn.

“The dentist who took care of our children was hard-nosed and didn’t seem to know how to deal with children. From a child’s point of view, she was such a scary paparazzi,” says Friman.

Friman says her older sisters remember the same doctor. They also have a fear of the dentist as adults.

“However, this fear is common, and I don’t want to blame this one person,” states Heidi.

Now in adulthood, the fear of the dentist appears in Friman’s life primarily as an avoidance of the issue. The thought of making an appointment feels oppressive.

“I know it’s stupid not to make an appointment for a check-up. According to all common sense, an adult should be able to do that. But then I just put it out of my mind,” says Friman.

Sometimes the fear has also appeared as psychosomatic. For example, Friman remembers that just starting the examination and putting the dentist’s instruments in the mouth has felt painful, even though there has been no real reason for the pain.

Friman’s friends have tried to coax him into facing his fears and going to the dentist.

“Once in Jyväskylä, I tried to get into the public treatment queue. Then, however, nothing was heard from there, and in the end my name was not even found on the list. Then I just sighed with relief that I didn’t need to go to the dentist.”

Several of the readers who responded to HS’s survey also said that avoiding the dentist was connected to long queues for treatment and the difficulty of getting to the office.

Friman’s there are also positive dental experiences. They happened to him ten years ago, when he ended up at a private practice through occupational health.

“There, I felt that my fears were really taken into account for the first time. I felt that the way they spoke and treated me felt more humane than before.”

For example, Heidi felt that the dentist told her exactly what would happen next at the reception. He was kept up-to-date, and the doctor, for example, did not focus on talking to the nurse using the industry’s own special vocabulary. Heidi was also given premedication before the actual procedures.

And most importantly – he was not blamed.

“Although gingivitis was detected in my mouth at the time, the doctor never bothered me. They were kind to me, and I was advised how I can handle the matter better in the future.”

However, the joy of the dental care received through private occupational health continued only until he became unemployed. Since then, he has been out of reach of dental care again due to fear.

The positive ones experiences in private healthcare helped Friman understand what he needs from public healthcare dentistry.

“You have to take it seriously if I tell you that it’s scary. I have had experiences where my fears have been ignored or belittled at the reception. For example, when I was a child, I was mostly told that you just have to get by,” says Friman.

Blaming people for possibly neglected dental care is also not advisable, Friman estimates.

However, Friman does not know the current state of public dental care, as he has not been there in practice for decades. He believes that he and his fears would be well taken into account in the public sphere as well.

Finally, the question remains: even if Friman is afraid of the dentist, would he want to go there?

“Rationally, yes, but emotionally, no.”