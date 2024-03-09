At the end of December 2023, the doctors' and nurses' unions went on strike twice to demand action to support public health. In June it was the CGIL that took to the streets. Waiting lists for tests and visits and emergency rooms remain a problem in many regions. How is the right to health and the implementation of article 32 of the Constitution defended? “We need a mobilization of the people. The Government is redesigning the meaning of Article 32 itself through several measures, healthcare has not been universal for some time and is increasingly less public. Maintenance of spending ceilings on personnel and additional salary ceilings, failure to implement the reform of local assistance and privatization of the NHS, failure to implement Ministerial Decree 77 and increase in agreements and outsourcing, encouragement of the use of paid services inside and outside the NHS , give the dimension of the Government's disinvestment in the NHS and in the correct valorisation of operators”. Thus Serena Sorrentino general secretary of the CGIL Public Service, in an interview with Adnkronos Salute on the present and future of public healthcare and its workers.

The general secretary goes into the matter. “The idea that the 'service pharmacies' and the 'territorial functional aggregations' of general medicine and the offices of affiliated general medicine doctors and specialists become the substitute for community homes does not respond to the need for integration, universality and models organizational based on multidisciplinary teams which is the true territorial reform that citizens and operators hope for – recalls Sorrentino – Minister Schillaci continues to give interviews in which he states that he wants to complete the reform contained in the Pnrr but then in the regulatory actsi, starting from the budget law, and in the remodulation of the Pnrr itself demonstrates that it is going in the opposite and opposite direction. There is a fundamental difference between the two models: one is oriented towards taking charge of the citizen and providing care throughout his life, the other is oriented towards the multiplication of centers providing services”.

From 2020 to 2022, healthcare was the priority for successive governments, with the end of the pandemic it returned to being a 'problem' of the Regions. Is there a risk that the North-South divide will widen with differentiated autonomy? Many cannot afford the 'ticket' for the journeys of hope for treatment. Why doesn't Italy seriously succeed in serious healthcare reform? “Health represents two thirds of the Regions' budgets, considerable interests revolve around health, ranging from the appointments of managers (despite the rules that should guarantee separation between political direction and management) to procurement, to the market of services intended for private managers – he points out Sorrentino – The more the NHS is defunded and dismembered, I think of the emptying of the departments, of the territory, of the lack of reform of primary care and of the chronic care network, the more this public space which is shrinking is filled by two growing and opposing phenomena which widen the gap of inequalities: renouncing treatment, turning to the private market”

Ten knots to untie for public health. “

First the role of conventional medicine needs to be resolvedThe second the planning of the training offer, third that relating to the valorisation of staff both in terms of hiring and salary adjustments, fourth – observes Sorrentino – do not consider the LEAs as the maximum guarantee threshold to aim for but the minimum level to ensure, fifth standards of quality, appropriateness and personnel should apply to the public and private sectors under agreement with the constraint of equal pay to counteract distortions (such as token operators and contractual dumping), sixth rehabilitate initiative medicine as the center of care by investing double the resources in prevention (today far below the 5% expected by European standards)”.

“Seventh change the financing mechanism of the health system no longer referring to expenditure based on GDP (useful but not sufficient indicator) but to the expected health outcomes based on the programming of the Health Pact and the regional health plans making the epidemiology and community profiles tools underlying the impact assessment of health planning, eighth – continues the trade unionist – keeping investments in public health research together with the development of a system of production of drugs and public biomedical technologies, also enhancing what already exists in the prosthetic and rehabilitation field such as the Budrio Inail centre, ninth integrate psychological well-being into the basic and community care system by recovering the experience of the presence of specialist supports in the education system, in family counseling centers, strengthening and widespread departmental experience on mental health, tenth investing in prevention departments in conjunction with supervisory systems on the health, safety and public hygiene front”.

“If the person does not return to the center of care, healthcare will continue to revolve around services which does not necessarily protect health but too often only speculative interests.”

Precarious employment in healthcare. “Our system is rigid and rejects innovations but we meet many young healthcare workers who ask us to continue our fight because they don't want to give up treating, but want to do it with dignity and adequate tools. Perhaps there is discouragement because the healthcare workers, at the equal to healthcare, are not treated as a priority in the political agenda, however we find in the mobilizations of recent months that there is no resignation and this is why instead they are central in the social agenda of the CGIL and many movements and associations, of citizenship. We need a transversal and general mobilization to relaunch the National Health Service of which health workers must be protagonists together with citizensas was the case for the conquest of important laws which still today shape the implementation profile of article 32 of the Constitution in Healthcare: law 833 of 1978, law 194 of 1978, law 180 of 1978″. Thus Serena Sorrentino general secretary of the CGIL Public Function, in an interview with Adnkronos Salute on the present and future of public healthcare and its workers.

“The precarious job and the absence of career prospects that go hand in hand with the professional development process, the exhausting working conditions are the three issues to which answers must be given through an extraordinary hiring plan – he suggests – as we have been asking for three years as Fp Cgil , putting more resources on contracts and removing the ceilings that limit the growth of wages and employment. The planning of health training, international mobility, the lever of valorization should be part of constant monitoring that allows 'adjusting' ongoing programming .