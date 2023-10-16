Organization stated that more than 3,500 patients and 35 hospitals are without water and medicine stocks

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip collapsed this Monday (October 16, 2023), when stocks of water, medicine and energy were practically exhausted. Second reported the UN (United Nations), 35 health units and more than 3,500 hospitalized patients are in “immediate risk”.

The organization called for the clearing of border crossings for the delivery of aid sent by other countries and humanitarian institutions. According to lifting According to the UN, 111 health facilities have suffered attacks since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 48 in the Gaza Strip and 63 in the West Bank.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry he said this Monday (Oct 16) that the Israeli government has not yet taken a position that allows the opening of the border between the country and Rafah, a city south of the Gaza Strip.

Convoys with supplies are stuck at the Rafah border. The crossing is the only possible exit at the moment, as the other two are controlled by Israel. The Brazilian government is also awaiting authorization from Israel to complete the rescue of Brazilians in Rafah.

Celso Amorim, special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, said that the government “did everything” What could be done to make transportation viable? “both from the point of view of logistical arrangements and from a political point of view” and which is now awaiting a resolution to allow the passage of Brazilians from southern Gaza to Egypt, from where they will be transported back to Brazil.

