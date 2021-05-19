The General Directorate of Public Function, attached to the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, set the date of seven new competitions for admission to bodies of the branch of Administration and Services of the community. These exams for a total of 42 places will be held at the end of June, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

Specifically, the scheduled tests are those for access to 19 places in group A2 of application analyst (June 25th); 10 seats in group C1 of the tributary body (June 25th); eight seats in group C1 of computing (June 27th); two seats in group A1 of architecture (June 25th); a place in group C1 of electronics (June 24); a place in group C1 of social and cultural animation (June 25) and a square of group C2 of stock (June 27th).

They are 1,224 registered applicants in these seven selection processes, with a peak of 486 in the call for positions in the tax body. The next with the most participants will be applications analyst (235); computer science (206); warehouse (102); architecture (85); social and cultural animation (73) and electronic (37):

These selection processes are part of the ordinary and extraordinary calls for public employment pending from previous years, with 1,609 positions at stake. This offer will reduce the interim rate to 9.58% this year, to reach 6.05% in 2022. The development of these selective processes was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Ministry established that those tests of up to 62 participants are held in the classrooms of the School of Training and Innovation of Public Administration (EFIAP), while those that exceed that number take place at the University of Murcia headquarters, mainly in the Espinardo campus.