Six police custody, three trials, seven tickets, a search, a broken finger… This is what Frédéric Vuillaume cost in his last two years of union action and participation in the yellow vests movement. This 48-year-old trade unionist, living in Besançon, came to testify at a press conference organized Monday morning in Paris by Amnesty International (AI), of the “Judicial harassment”, of “Diversion of the legislative arsenal” of which he was a victim, like thousands of other activists between 2018 and 2020. Violations of the right to demonstrate which are the subject of the report presented by the NGO on this occasion and entitled: “Arrested for having demonstrated. The law as a weapon of repression of peaceful demonstrators in France. “

This new document establishes that peaceful demonstrators, rescuers, journalists and human rights observers have, during various protest movements since November 2018, been targeted by the authorities based on legislative texts. “Problematic”.

“11,203 protesters of the yellow vests movement were taken into custody, AI count in his report. These people were arrested and prosecuted for activities which should not constitute criminal offenses. In 2018 and 2019, more than 40,000 people, including protesters, were convicted on the basis of vague laws. “

The NGO demonstrates, through figures and several dozen verified testimonies, that the crimes of “Contempt against persons holding public authority”, of “Participation in a group with a view to preparing for violence”, of “Organization of an event that has not been the subject of a prior declaration”, of “Concealment of the face” and “obstruction of movement” are knowingly and massively used by the security forces to prosecute demonstrators and thus “Restrict the right to demonstrate”.

Odile, activist for the rights of people with disabilities and involved in the movement of yellow vests, had the bitter experience. She too was able to testify by videoconference during the presentation of AI’s report. At the end of March 2019, during a demonstration, “I stayed on the passage of the water cannon with my wheelchair,” she says. Violently challenged, Odile suffered several dozen bruises and five foot fractures. She files a complaint. Two police officers too. Justice finally condemns Odile to two months in prison suspended and a year of prohibition to demonstrate on the pretext that her chair would have served as a “Weapon by destination” and that she would have “Obstructed the movement of an emergency vehicle”, in this case a truck armed with a water cannon. “The judge did not even want to watch the videos made during my arrest”, storms the activist.

For Amnesty International, France must repeal certain legislative texts, specify others, so that they can be used in accordance with international rights. “How could the French State criticize the behavior of such and such a country in terms of maintaining order if it does not itself respect the international conventions it has ratified”, asks the president of the NGO, Cécile Coudriou. And to warn against the abuses, in particular against journalists and observers, of the new National Plan for the maintenance of order, recently presented by the Ministry of the Interior and announcing the launch of the international campaign “Eyes on France. “