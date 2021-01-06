The summary judge of the Council of State made his choice. On Monday, he rejected the appeal filed by the CGT, FO, FSU, Solidaires, UNEF, the Syndicat de la magistrature, the Syndicat des Avocats de France and the human rights organization Gisti. What were they all denouncing together? In an interim suspension, the lawyer for these organizations requested the suspension of the decrees published on December 4, 2020 by the government, considering that these texts relate to “A disproportionate interference with the right, respect for private life and freedom of opinion, conscience and religion”, in particular by allowing “Unprecedented collection of personal data”.

The controversial decrees concern three files: that of the “prevention of attacks on public security” (Pasp), used by the police, that of “information management and prevention of attacks on public security” (Gipasp), used by the gendarmes. And finally that of “administrative investigations linked to public security” (EASP). If these files have existed for a long time, the texts promulgated by the executive widen the scope of the grounds for registration for intelligence purposes. From now on, police officers and gendarmes are authorized to file people according to their ” Political Views “, their “Philosophical, religious convictions” or their “Union membership”, when only one “Activity” political or union allowed it until now.

“It is our union activity, our raison d’être, which is targeted”

In addition, they can now record related information “Psychological disorders”, but also to ” life habits “ and to “Activities on social networks”. This generalized registration of the population immediately aroused the concern of organizations for the defense of public freedoms and trade unions in early December.

“It is our union activity, our raison d’être, which is targeted, alerted Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the CGT, during the hearing. These decrees maintain the confusion between an activist, a member, even an employee who signs a petition… And as a legal person, the CGT can be questioned, it is a risk for social democracy. ” But the summary judge of the Council of State, Mathieu Hérondart, considered that these texts do not “A disproportionate infringement” freedom of association, opinion, religion or freedom of conscience. The country’s highest administrative court, however, recalled that only trade union activities “Likely to endanger public security or the security of the State” are targeted , which in his eyes “Prohibits in particular the registration of persons for simple union membership”, even though government decrees say the opposite .

“It is happy that the Council of State has clarified this and we will ensure that the CNIL (National Commission for Informatics and Liberties – Editor’s note) is particularly attentive to ensure that this point is respected”, reacted Tuesday, in a press release, the trade unions having filed the summary suspension. Céline Verzeletti, Confederal Secretary of the CGT, however, underlines the limits of this decision: “It is always possible to file people because of their union activities, which is truly scandalous. The mere fact of carrying out trade union activity could represent, according to them, a danger to public safety. This view of activism is dangerous for our democratic system. “ His FSU counterpart, Benoît Teste, agrees: “The expression according to which a person is ‘liable to endanger public security or the security of the State’ is too imprecise, which leaves the door open to abuses. “

The decrees had also sparked an outcry on the left. Like the reaction of FI deputy Éric Coquerel who said to himself, Tuesday, “Flabbergasted” by the decision of the Council of State: “We are moving towards an ever more authoritarian Big Brother society, where the imbalance is growing between freedoms and security. “ The unions will file an appeal on the merits requesting the annulment of the three decrees, which will be judged subsequently.