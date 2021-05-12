Public finances What is Finland’s economic outlook? The Ministry of Finance reports on its financial review, live broadcast right now

In April, HS said during a framework discussion that the Ministry of Finance’s assessment of Finland’s economic outlook had become clearer.

Treasury publishes its financial report today.

The press conference starting at 11 a.m. will cover Finland’s economic outlook and discuss the state of public finances. HS shows the opportunity live.

HS said in April under a frame disputethat the Ministry of Finance’s assessment of Finland’s economic outlook has become clearer. According to the ministry’s basic forecast, the economy will grow by 2.6 per cent this year and by 2.5 per cent next year.

The Ministry’s assessment of the long-term sustainability deficit of Finnish public finances, ie the mismatch between public revenue and expenditure, has also decreased. The ministry now estimates the sustainability deficit at around € 8 billion, up from around € 10 billion last autumn.

In the final forecast, the ministry will take into account the decisions made by the government in the framework dispute.