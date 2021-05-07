Public finances Vanhanen: The 3% deficit limit may be exceeded next year

“We are on the threshold of a phase of strong growth,” says Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (middle) anticipates in his column Finland’s public finances could improve so that the general government deficit falls below the three per cent mark next year. According to Vanhanen, this can happen even though it was decided in the framework debate that the budget framework should be exceeded.

In 2023, the general government deficit will clearly decrease, Vanhanen writes.

“This is positive news,” he praises.

The EU is set to return to deficit rules that limit public finances in 2023 as the interest rate crisis eases. Member States’ general government deficits should not exceed 3% of GDP.

Vanhanen emphasizes that Finland has survived the interest rate crisis well compared to other European countries.

“We are on the threshold of a phase of strong growth. Growth will stabilize public finances much faster than we could have anticipated last autumn, ”Vanhanen envisions.

In his column Vanhanen defends the solutions made in the framework dispute, stating that both spending discipline and reform are needed in economic policy. Last year, the frameworks had to be abandoned in the middle of the government term as the interest rate crisis brought with it surprising new spending. It would have been difficult to return to them as early as next year.

“A return to the framework would have required cuts of € 900 million to accommodate unexpected spending pressures at the level of government program spending. Undeniably, such large-scale reallocations within the budget in 2022 were problematic in their effects, ”says Vanhanen.

The level of difficulty was raised by the decline in Veikkaus’ revenues, the information system investments required by the social security reform and the index revisions of municipal government contributions. Support for the electrification of industry was also not included in the framework of the government program, Vanhanen listed.

“So there were no good options at hand. Problems were seen both in returning to the frame and crossing the frame. Balancing the deficit with higher-than-agreed tax increases would in turn have slowed growth. “

After a long controversy, the overrun of the 2023 framework was agreed at 500 million, which requires cuts of about 370 million euros.

Vanhanen defends the solutions made and at the same time reminds that next week’s vote in Parliament on the EU’s own resources and the recovery package will be of great importance.

“I am convinced that simply cutting spending and raising taxes will not be enough to balance the state’s economy. This would lead to Finland’s withering away. The risk assessments of creditors financing Finnish government debt are also linked to the outlook for the euro area as a whole. This is significantly affected by the approval of the EU’s own resources decision by the Finnish Parliament, ”Vanhanen sums up.