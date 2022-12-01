Public finances | PTT recommends drastic cuts and tax increases

Pellervo’s economic study: The public finances must be adjusted by four billion a year in the next government term.

Pellervon Economic survey PTT recommends drastic cuts and tax increases in the next government term. PTT calculates that an adjustment of four billion euros per year should be made to public expenditures and revenues in order to correct the structural deficit.

The adjustment would mainly take place through direct spending cuts and tax cuts. In addition, the improvement in employment resulting from employment measures would balance the public finances.

The increase in expenses and the decrease in income will increase the deficit of the state budget by approximately 4.5 billion during the next government term. Fighter acquisitions will increase the deficit by another 1.5 billion per year starting in 2025.

In its policy recommendation, PTT presents social security cuts aimed at increasing employment, for example weakening earnings-related benefits.

Correction at 12:55 p.m.: PTT recommends both cuts and tax increases, not just cuts.