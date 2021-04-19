Public finances Poll: Half of economists would start cutting or tax cuts as early as this parliamentary term

A clear majority, 71 percent of economists, would balance public finances with spending cuts. About half are in favor of tightening taxation.

Which One of the Finnish economists believes that fiscal adjustment measures should be started already in this election period, according to a survey conducted by the Economist.

13% of economists disagree. A significant number of respondents, or 37 per cent, were unsure about the correct timing of the adjustment.

Adjustment means either cuts in public spending or tax increases.

When asked about the right time to adjust, 46 economists answered.

The Board meets on Wednesday and Thursday to the so-called framework debate to negotiate the use of state money for the coming years.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) has not wanted to paint cut lists or tax increases.

“Now we have to find something other than this traditional way, how many hundreds of millions will be cut and how many hundreds of millions will be raised in taxes,” he said In an interview with HS in March.

According to Vanhanen, most of the adjustment needs to be done with major structural reforms.