Rogelio Ramírez de la O delivers the project for the 2024 budget to deputy Marcela Guerra, on September 8.

The balance of public finances will be tested in the last mile of the López Obrador Government. The Ministry of Finance has brought to Congress an economic proposal that contemplates an internal debt ceiling – the maximum amount authorized by the Legislative Branch for the Government to contract debt – a record of 1.9 trillion pesos, a figure higher than 1.1 trillion pesos authorized ceiling for 2023. For public external debt, a net debt ceiling of 18,000 million dollars is requested, an increase compared to the 5,500 million dollars approved in 2023.

These increases in the maximum amount of debt are requested against the backdrop of forecasts of less income and more expenses in the last stretch of this Administration. According to the 2024 Economic Budget Project, presented at the beginning of the month, a budget deficit of almost 1.7 trillion pesos is expected, equivalent to 4.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an imbalance between income and expenses not seen since 1989.

For next year, the Government intends to disburse more than 9 trillion pesos, which means a 4.3% real increase compared to what was approved in 2023. While, on the income side, these will be around 7.3 trillion pesos, an annual drop of 1.8% in real terms. The drop in oil revenues and the limited levels of tax collection explain the dark clouds for 2024. “In the event of a drop in the price of oil greater than 10% compared to the price provided for in the Federal Income Law of the immediately preceding fiscal year, it is possible incur a budget deficit to compensate for the estimated decrease in oil revenues,” says the Ministry of Finance in the economic document.

Analysts and public finance experts warn that by opening the spending spigot and entering fewer resources into the treasury, the Executive will resort to greater debt in 2024 to meet its obligations and promises. Along these lines, the Treasury has requested that the Chamber of Deputies authorize the federal government to authorize an unprecedented internal debt ceiling of 1.9 trillion pesos, a figure higher than the 1.1 trillion pesos debt ceiling authorized for this year. . This request occurs in the last stretch of an Administration reluctant to a fiscal reform that includes the creation of more taxes and with time against completing emblematic works such as the Mayan Train or the Dos Bocas refinery.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, explained this Wednesday in his appearance in the Chamber of Deputies that the 4.9% deficit estimated for 2024 has risen compared to other years because it considers the effects of inflation and the rise in interest rates, factors that will contribute 1.5% of the total deficit estimated for next year.

Regarding the debt ceiling at record levels, the official assured that Mexico has a sustainable debt level, being below 50% of GDP. The country’s debt balance will close 2024 at 48.6% of GDP, according to the agency. “It is a unique debt that is being proposed for 2024, the underlying reflection is that any unfinished work, in the long run, is completed with higher costs than it would have taken to complete it at that time with an extra effort,” he justified. .

Without specifying the specific names, the official mentioned in his appearance that the priority works of this Government must be completed no later than 2024. “It is better to make a financing effort for that amount than to leave them unfinished for the next Administration,” he declared before the full of the Palace of San Lázaro.

Rodolfo de la Torre, director of social development with equity at the Espinosa Yglesias Study Center, explains that if the Economic Package is approved in these terms it will be a problem for the next federal Administration. “It seems to me that it is excessive debt. What we have is a lack of resources to meet the Government’s obligations, it will have to borrow and it has to borrow to pay debt and that is the problem, that a spiral of going into debt to pay debt is beginning to generate at this time. The most worrying thing is that this debt is being carried out not for productive projects that will generate income to pay what is borrowed, but for social programs such as pensions for older adults,” he says.

The expert says the federal coffers will be hit next year by a drop in oil revenues due to a drop in the price of oil from $67 per barrel to $56.7 in 2024. In addition, De la Torre indicates the decline in production in the extraction of crude oil in Mexican wells. “A poorly directed energy policy has deprived the Government of income, direct injections to Pemex do have an influence, but the most important thing is that Pemex has not been able to raise oil production to the objectives it had set,” he says. To help the parastatal pay the 11.2 billion dollars, the Federal Government foresees a transfer of 145,000 million pesos in 2024.

Adriana García, economic analysis coordinator of the organization México ¿Como Vamos?, emphasizes that not even in the worst moments of the pandemic, 2020, was a level of debt requested as high as now. “We are very concerned that the debt is being used for current spending, not for investment. The Government is giving the credit card without justifying the profitability of these expenses and that tomorrow, the next generations will have to pay for these resources,” she says.

Analysts agree that this increase in pressure on public finances will be a burden for the next Government and agree on envisioning a scenario where a fiscal reform is imperative to be able to face unavoidable disbursements such as the payment of pensions and the cost of debt. “The next Administration will no longer have room to implement public and social policies, we need more public income because we know that oil income will no longer rescue us,” García concludes.

The gross public debt of Latin American countries at the end of 2022% was 51.5% compared to their GDP, according to a report from the Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC). The multilateral organization placed Mexico at that time with 40.7% debt, below Argentina (85%); Brazil (73%), Costa Rica (64%), among other nations. On the contrary, other countries such as Chile and Peru have a lower level of public debt, at 38% and 31%, respectively.

