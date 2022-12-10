Public finance | VATT researcher: “Possible cuts to earnings-related unemployment insurance are good to do in an upturn”

The ministry believes that the idea cherished by right-wing parties of extending earnings-related benefits to all unemployed people would weaken public finances and employment.

Politics autumn has been full of proposals to cut earnings-related unemployment insurance. The right-wing parties in the parliament have been particularly interested in the matter, and on Thursday the idea was once again floated by the Ministry of Finance. The proposals have been justified in particular by the fact that the cuts would improve the public finances.

Research Professor Tomi Kyrä From VATT, the state’s economic research center, points out that the optimal level of unemployment insurance is generally difficult to define. He points out that the optimal level from the point of view of public finances also depends on business cycles: in a downturn, unemployment insurance could be more generous.

According to Kyyrä, it would be good to make any significant cuts to earnings-related unemployment insurance in an upswing.

“And it would be desirable to have some mechanism or a promise that if we drift into a recession, the maximum period of daily allowance could be extended and possibly its level raised. It would enhance the role of unemployment insurance in balancing business cycles,” Kyyrä tells STT.

He points out that when people’s income level decreases with unemployment, comprehensive unemployment insurance can ensure that their purchasing power drops as little as possible. In this case, their consumption behavior supports the economy in a downturn.

Research has shown that cutting earnings-related unemployment benefits improves public finances, as it shortens periods of unemployment and speeds up employment. Kyyrä says that this is based on the fact that the job search is perhaps more active, and on the other hand, the bar is lowered in terms of what kind of jobs are accepted.

“The flip side of that is that people can be employed in jobs that do not fully match their skills. In such jobs, they are less productive, which can be reflected in a lower salary, and in the fact that employment relationships may not last as long.”

Leading specialist Olli Kärkkäinen from the Ministry of Finance, on the other hand, says that the reform of earnings-related unemployment insurance should be implemented right at the beginning of the election period, if we want its effects to be visible already in the next government term.

“Usually structural reforms that increase employment are visible with a delay,” he tells STT.

Olli Kärkkäinen, the leading special expert of the Ministry of Finance.

In his opinion, when preparing the reform, it is important to look at how it affects households in addition to the public finances.

“Ultimately, it is a political choice of values, what is a fair package and what is not,” says Kärkkäinen.

Like Kyrä, Kärkkäinen warns that cutting earnings-related benefits would also affect purchasing power, at least to some extent, regardless of the model.

He points out that in all reforms that seek to strengthen public finances, there are inevitably also losers.

“For example, the model proposed by the coalition would have the biggest impact on employment and the public economy, but also the biggest impact on the everyday life of the unemployed.”

Income support expenses would also partly increase when income-related benefits were drastically cut. However, according to Kärkkäinen, this would not turn the whole into a weakening of the public finances.

Coalitionthe Rkp and the Christian Democrats have presented different models graded according to the duration of unemployment, in which the level of daily allowance would decrease as unemployment continues.

However, the Ministry of Finance considers its proposal to be the best, which would tie the maximum duration of earnings-related employment to the length of employment.

“It would be a reform that would strengthen employment and the public economy, but on the other hand, it would also be a way to strengthen the insurance-based nature of unemployment insurance,” reasons Kärkkäinen.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s proposal, the unemployed person could receive the longer unemployment insurance right, the longer the work history he had behind him. According to Kärkkäinen, similar models are in use in many countries.

Nowadays, the unemployed can receive earnings-related 300–500 days, depending on the length of their working career and the person’s age. In one of VM’s example models, with half a year of working conditions, you would get a hundred days of entitlement. Each month would bring an additional 20 days, until with a longer work history you would end up with 400 days.

“This would create around 6,000–8,000 jobs, and the strengthening effect on the public economy would be around 200 million euros,” says Kärkkäinen.

The losers in the short term would be the unemployed with an intermittent or very short work history.

To this, the Ministry of Finance would add the so-called euroization of unemployment insurance. It is a reform that the current government agreed on, but which was not brought to the parliament due to the arguments of the autumn. It would strengthen the public finances by around 50 million more euros.

Coalition, Rkp and the Christian Democrats have also proposed that earnings-related benefits be extended to all unemployed people. Currently, only members of the unemployment fund can receive it.

The proposal would significantly reduce the economic benefits of the cuts. According to several parties, it would cost around 195 million euros. It would remove almost half of the savings resulting from the coalition’s cuts, and more than half of the Christian Democrats’ model.

According to Kärkkäinen, the proposal is not on the VM’s lists because it would weaken public finances and employment. However, in his opinion, it could be considered from the perspective of justice.

Of the parties the most drastic cut would be a coalition that would limit the earnings-related duration to 200 days. The coalition would also stagger the security so that the support is slightly higher at the beginning of unemployment than it is now, after which it decreases as unemployment continues.

In addition, the party, among other things, wants to implement the euroization of the working condition and to double the work condition from year to year. It is about tightening the conditions of those entitled to security.

Rkp would also scale the benefit so that the support would be higher at the beginning of the unemployment period than it is now. The party’s election program published this week does not have a more detailed model than this, i.e. it does not take a position on the rate of staggered benefits or the possible shortening of the duration.

Perhaps the Christian Democrats have presented their own model most concretely. The party prepared a four-step model for its autumn alternative budget.

For the first two months, the benefit would remain at the current level. It would be 75 percent of the full daily allowance for the next two months, 70 percent for the next four months, and 60 percent after eight months, i.e. 172 paid benefit days.

According to the party, the security conditions can also be tightened so that reaching a benefit period of 400 or 500 days would require a longer work history than at present.

Basic Finns is open to tiering. It did not propose the issue in its alternative budget, but considered it worth investigating.