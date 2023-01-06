Public finance | The state budget is bigger than ever this year – HS’s graphic shows how the budget’s expenses and income are distributed

State the total amount of the budget for 2023 is 81.3 billion euros. It is 25.2 percent higher than last year’s budget and the largest budget made so far over the years.

The main reason for the growth is the inclusion of funding for the welfare areas and the Hus corporation’s social and health care as well as rescue operations – more familiarly called sote – in the budget. The Ministry of Finance estimates that the impact of the health and social care reform on increasing government spending will be around 12.1 billion euros.

On the income side it is estimated that the state will receive more tax revenue than last year.

The state borrows 1.3 billion more than last year. The loan is slightly smaller than last year in relation to the entire budget. Last year, the loan accounted for 11.1 percent of the budget, while this year the ratio is 10.4 percent.

The biggest changes in the expenditure estimate compared to last year are in the administrative sectors of the Ministry of the Interior (+57.2%) and the Ministry of Defense (+20.5%).

The Ministry of the Interior’s biggest increases are investments of 1.2 billion euros in the operations of immigration and the border guard. The amount is more than 710 million euros more than last year.

The Ministry of Defense’s largest single increase in spending is directed at military national defense, i.e. the defense forces. The amount is more than 800 million euros more than last year.

The amount of money budgeted for the purchase of multi-role fighters is roughly the same as last year, i.e. around 1.5 billion euros.

Next year’s state budget can also be viewed interactively on the website of the Ministry of Finance tutkibudjettia.fi