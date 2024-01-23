Public finance | The International Monetary Fund recommends that Finland tighten taxation as well

The Finnish economy will grow by 0.5 percent this year, predicts the International Monetary Fund.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that, in addition to cuts and structural reforms, balancing the income and expenditure of Finland's public finances requires a tightening of taxation.

The IMF welcomes the government's goal to reduce the public finance deficit, but stronger political actions are needed to achieve the goal.

“The recent changes to social benefits are welcome, but public spending must be further reduced. Likewise, additional measures to increase government revenues should be considered”, writes the IMF delegation that visited Finland in the summary of their report.

Once a year, the IMF publishes its assessment of the state of the economy of each of its member states.

Headed the delegation Alex Pienkowski said on Tuesday at a press conference that the state could increase its revenues by expanding carbon dioxide taxation, harmonizing value added tax rates and reforming the taxation of dividends from unlisted companies.

In addition, care should be taken to ensure that the excise duties currently tied to the quantity would automatically increase when prices rise

Delegation According to This would enable the public finances to be balanced by 2028.

“Such fiscal policy tuning would begin to reduce public debt, which would help put the public finances on a more sustainable footing and increase buffers for the expected increase in age-related expenditures.”

The Bank of Finland and the Ministry of Finance predict that Finland's public debt will increase to more than 80 percent of the gross domestic product in 2026.

In the affirmative The IMF considers the rapid recovery of the Finnish economy from the coronavirus pandemic. After that, however, Russia's attack on Ukraine weakened the economic outlook. Rapid inflation and rising interest rates dampened consumption and investments.

However, according to the IMF's assessment, the recession will remain mild.

“The strengthening of households' purchasing power and the easing of financial conditions are expected to support a moderate recovery of the economy in 2024, and the economy is estimated to grow by 0.5 percent. Total inflation is estimated to remain below two percent throughout 2024.”

From recession despite this, the IMF estimates that the labor market will remain relatively strong, although unemployment will likely increase moderately as the construction sector continues to reduce jobs.

“In the medium term, Finland's economic growth is estimated to improve to around 1.5 percent, as investments and employment are expected to increase as a result of labor market reforms.”

Employment and strengthening productivity is still crucial for economic growth, the IMF estimates.

The delegation welcomes the government's plan to increase employment by reforming social security and reducing the labor tax wedge.

“The reforms would make it easier for the economy to adapt to shocks and contribute to increasing the dynamism of the labor market. Actions should also reduce skills mismatch problems, strengthen higher education and attract experts from abroad and improve their integration.”

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) announced on Tuesday that it largely agrees with the views of the IMF.

“The IMF's recommendations support my view on public finances: we need additional measures to reach the goals of the government program. New actions must be broad-based and ambitious,” says Purra in the press release.