Public finance | The Finance Committee's Lohi: The government must find out why the framework decision does not correspond to the government program

Treasury Committee chairman, opposition party center vice-chairman Markus Lohi demands the government to explain why it deviates in its framework decision in a significant way from the outline of the government program.

The State Audit Office (VTV) pointed out in its report published on Friday that the framework decision for the election period does not correspond to the guidelines of the government program.

According to VTV, the expenses included in the expenditure framework have been presented in a misleading and unclear manner. In addition, the government's investment program is only partially included in the framework decision, contrary to the government's program.

According to the government program, the expenses covered by the framework should be reduced by 1.5 billion euros, but in the framework decision, the goal of reducing the framework expenses was actually set at only 0.9 billion euros.

“The government must find out why it does not follow its own program,” says Lohi of the center in his press release and says that it is a serious matter.

With spending frameworks refers to the maximum amount of government expenditure agreed upon by the government. The incoming government will set it in its first public finance plan.

The purpose of the system is for the government to jointly commit to a kind of spending discipline: if more money than planned is put into a project, the corresponding amount is taken away from other projects.

State economy the auditors of the Finnish Audit Office (VTV) assess in the report that the government needs to make more financial decisions if it intends to achieve the goals it has set.

Lohi says in the press release that it is “unusual that the government makes it clear in public that it is looking for new means of adjustment on top of the six billion adjustments it decided earlier, when in reality it is about the government trying to collect those six billion euros”.

For example, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) has spoken strongly in public in favor of the government agreeing to new actions in addition to the adjustments agreed in the government negotiations.