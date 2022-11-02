Public finance | Party leaders comment on VM’s demand for financial discipline: two answers stand out

HS asked the leaders of the parties elected to parliament if they would be ready to refrain from spending increases and to include in the next government program a list of spending cuts and tax extortions totaling billions of euros, as the Ministry of Finance proposes.

Parliamentary parties the management will mainly support the proposals of the officials of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) regarding the commitment to stricter financial management than at present.

In the opinion of the ministry, which is concerned about public indebtedness, governments should in the future name spending cuts and other measures in their government programs to contain the growth of the debt by billions of euros.

According to the ministry, the debt cycle must be broken so that Finland is able to finance, among other things, new crises and the consequences of an aging population and global warming.

Indebtedness can be roughly reduced either by cutting current public expenditures, tightening taxation or structural reforms.

About party leaders of the leftist union Lee Andersson and Liike Nytin Harry Harkimo unlike others, criticize the presentations of the VM working group. Andersson considers the ministry’s proposals on spending discipline too strict, while Harkimo considers them too loose.

Matias Mäkynen, Sdp vice-chairman:

“The ministry’s proposals seem like things that can be lived with. Sdp will take a position on the adjustment in the next few weeks. We are ready to commit to the balance of the state finances and the calculation of the debt ratio.”

“Mere cuts, however, are not an absolute value, but sustainable economic growth is needed and through that a sustainable budget economy can be achieved. Yes, surgeries are certainly needed, but this will not be solved with surgeries alone.”

Ville Tavio, chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns

“The show is the right kind. You have to stick to the frames. Basic Finns have committed to spending cuts of one billion euros, but the overall tax rate must not be tightened. We would save on development aid, the costs of non-work-related immigration, climate measures and the growing EU bureaucracy.”

“Taxes should be reduced where taxation has become unreasonable. The matter must be looked at from the point of view of where excessive taxation affects consumption.”

Petteri Orpo, chairman of the association:

“I support VM’s line in the big picture. Officials want to restore responsibility in making economic policy. A year ago, I presented the so-called debt anchor, which has the same idea. Continuous indebtedness, combined with economic uncertainty, means that it is necessary to act in the next election period.”

“The contents of the adaptation can then be discussed. I don’t think we can afford to raise the overall tax rate from the point of view of economic growth, but the focus of taxation can be changed.”

Annika Saarikko, chairman of the centre:

“The center is committed to the fact that each government sets itself a menorah for the duration of the election period. The system has proven its necessity, and we will continue to defend its necessity. The starting point is that debt must be reduced and the sustainability of the economy improved.”

“Certainly spending cuts and tax changes are needed, but economic growth is also needed. I consider it justified that VM does not propose the inclusion of tax changes in the framework procedure.”

Maria Ohisalo, chairman of the Green Party

“The management of the public finances should be changed more widely so that it also takes into account changes in tax revenues, for example, and enables necessary investments, such as the green transition and solving the climate crisis. In the steering, emphasis should be placed on both the expenditure and income side. We have tax subsidies and various inefficient solutions when, for example, lower tax rates are used instead of giving direct subsidies.”

“The Greens’ goal is for Finland to be carbon neutral in 2035, and then the economy would also be balanced. We certainly need to make spending reductions, for example, from tax subsidies, and think about priorities in terms of spending.”

Li Andersson, chairman of the leftist union:

“I find it difficult to find surgical sites for billions of euros. For example, we cannot afford to return to the path of educational cuts. Increasing productivity and raising the level of education would still require resources.”

“The Left Alliance now wants to focus specifically on the income side [eli verotukseen]. However, the Ministry of Finance still does not propose the inclusion of revenues in the framework system, even though revenues are as important to the balance of the state economy as expenditures. This is my biggest criticism of the show.”

Anders Adlercreutz, chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group:

“We have not examined the proposal within the party yet. But personally, I think that it is justified and reasonable to set numerical goals for balancing the state economy.”

“We have started from the premise that taxation should not be tightened, but its structure could be changed. In this situation, in the midst of uncertainties, it is not yet reasonable to say what part in balancing the economy will be by strengthening the income side and what part by cutting expenses.”