Public finance | Minister of Finance Saarikko: The scale, timing and functionality of the tax reductions must be carefully considered

Mika Niemelä, the budget manager of the Ministry of Finance, told STT on Tuesday that now is not the time for income tax cuts.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) says that all possible tax reductions must be thought through carefully. According to him, their functionality, timing and scale must be considered.

The Ministry of Finance began today, Wednesday, under Saariko’s leadership, to finalize the ministry’s proposal for next year’s state budget. The proposal is supposed to be completed on Thursday. The entire government’s budget meeting will take place at the turn of August or September.

Saarikko says that the government has to think about specific measures to make everyday life easier for citizens in the budget crisis, but at the same time, the state’s finances must also be taken care of. He found the combination to be demanding.

Budget is being turned in a difficult situation, because inflation is accelerating, interest rates are rising, government debt is growing and the threat of recession is also on the horizon. Finland may also be threatened by an energy crisis in the winter.

Many parties and also Finance Minister Saarikko have hinted at income tax cuts as one possible answer to rising prices.

The government’s joint budget meeting is at the turn of August and September.

VM’s budget manager Mika Niemelä told STT on Tuesday that now is not the time for income tax cuts.

Budget manager Mika Niemelä

“Not this week and with these prospects still in the budget frenzy,” he said.

According to him, we must first look at what kind of salary increases will come from the autumn labor market round and where the economic development will go.

“If the economy goes into recession, at that point it makes sense to look at the income tax side and whether there is room for relief.”

Read more: Finance Minister Saarikko already promised Finns tax cuts, but now his own ministry is putting the brakes on them

According to Niemelä, the most important thing now is that one’s own decisions do not accelerate inflation or destroy Finland’s competitiveness. Above all, he calls for moderation, especially salary moderation from the labor market parties. According to his assessment, moderate increases could be something like 3-4 percent, because then they would reflect the wage development in other parts of Europe as well.

Also VM’s undersecretary Juha Majanen considers the reduction of income taxes justified under certain conditions. First of all, there should be a strong assessment that the Finnish economy would be heading into recession next year.

Head of the Office of the Ministry of Finance, Juha Majanen

Majanen considers the second condition for tax relief to be a very moderate wage solution at the labor market tables. By that, he means salary increases that would not exceed the estimated inflation for next year. At the moment, the inflation estimate hovers around three percent. According to Majanen, wage increases larger than this would trigger a difficult and long-term spiral of inflation.

Government made a framework exception to the public finance plan in the spring. VM’s budget manager Niemelä now starts from the fact that it is now necessary to stay within the framework.

Due to the exception to the framework, for example, expenses outside the framework cover the aid given to Ukraine, helping Ukrainians fleeing the war and the direct effects of war-related sanctions on the state’s operations.

“The expenses of last spring’s exemption clause will be somewhat taken into account in this year’s budget, but it is difficult to see any new exemption clauses or exceeding the framework at this moment,” says Niemelä.

Parties have raised the issue of different ways to react to accelerating inflation with government solutions. In addition to the reduction of income taxation, the reduction of food value added tax, reduction of fuel tax and reduction of early childhood education fees have been presented, among other things. However, political quick fixes usually only make inflation worse because they increase demand and raise prices. In addition, they weaken the state economy.

Economists seem to have a strong view that if some support measures are taken, they should hit those who suffer the most from rising prices.

Read more: “Stupid ideas”, economists say about politicians’ intentions to support the nation in the grip of inflation – So what should be done?

Majanen does not warm to the idea of ​​inventing a completely new benefit. If some specific measure is still needed for those in a weaker position due to inflation, it could be considered whether an existing benefit could be revised, i.e. perhaps making the index revision slightly larger than normal.

Majanen also has a critical attitude towards, for example, calculating the value added tax on food. He also would not reduce the fuel tax, although some European countries have done so.

in Finland the government has already made decisions earlier this year with the aim of compensating citizens for the additional bill caused by the increase in prices. For example, the situation of pensioners and other recipients of income transfers has been eased so that social security benefits linked to the national pension index were subject to an additional index increase from the beginning of August. At the beginning of next year, a new index check will be carried out as usual.

In addition, the maximum amount of the travel expense deduction between the apartment and the workplace has already been periodically increased in this year’s taxation. According to Majanen, increasing the maximum amount for next year as well could be an action worth considering.

Niemelä, on the other hand, hints at an increase in child allowances as one possible specific measure – since they are not index-linked at the moment.

Inflation that is, the increase in the prices of goods and services is caused by many different factors. According to the head of the chancellery, the Ministry of Finance has estimated that currently the root cause of the rise in consumer prices more broadly is still the rise in energy prices, which in turn is caused by the decline in energy availability. The price increase is expected to end when the availability of energy improves. According to Majanen, this is estimated to happen during the next year.

According to Majanen, for Finland, the joint project between Finland and Estonia on the commissioning of a floating gas terminal and the start of regular electricity production at Olkiluoto 3 will play an important role.

“Unless the price increase hasn’t had time to spread everywhere and to wages. After that, stopping it is really difficult,” Majanen told STT on Tuesday.

Niemelä believes that in its budget proposal, the Ministry of Finance must strive to ensure sufficient funds and the authority to make energy investments.

“There are a lot of energy investments going forward in Finland, for example through the sustainable growth program. Now it is necessary to ensure that they also progress and do not, for example, remain in the approval process. The foundation is already there, but we need to make sure that they really progress effectively and start impressively.”

He adds that there may be some kind of energy crisis in Finland next winter and everyone has to curb energy consumption by their own actions.

“It is absolutely necessary that all consumers think about their own habits and make choices. You don’t necessarily have to go to the sauna every Wednesday or Saturday, you can just go on Saturdays,” he says.

Niemelä reminds that Finland has gotten used to really cheap energy prices compared to many other European countries, but now it seems that that time is over in Finland.