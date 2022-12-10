Sunday, December 11, 2022
Public finance | Marin on MTV: Sdp is not ready to cut education, social security or social security services

December 10, 2022
Policy|Public finance

According to Marin, the Social Democrats want to make a sensible tax policy so that there are no loopholes in taxation that are currently being exploited. “From there, it is possible to collect income for the state coffers,” he said.

Social Democrats is not ready to cut education, social security or social and health services, said the prime minister Sanna Marin (s.d.) MTV’s Uutisextra. In the broadcast, Marin did not say the magnitude of Sdp’s state budget adjustment need, because according to him, it depends on actions.

The officials of the Ministry of Finance presented on Thursday that the public finances must be strengthened by at least nine billion euros during the next two election periods. Officials called for structural reforms to boost economic growth, and in addition, according to them, tax increases and spending cuts should be resorted to.

Read more: The Ministry of Finance proposes a spending regime that “would be felt in the everyday life of many Finns”

Marin said that the Social Democrats want to make a sensible tax policy so that there are no tax loopholes that are currently being exploited.

“From there, it is possible to collect more income for the state coffers, i.e. to perform income adjustment. There will also be some need for spending adjustment, but those are pretty tough figures, which the Ministry of Finance’s officials have presented.”

Social Democrats According to Marin, the main cornerstone of the alternative is seeking economic growth.

“I personally don’t believe that by saving and cutting this country or its economy, I see that the only sustainable way to manage Finland’s public finances is strong economic growth and investment in employment.”

Marin called for investments in e.g. training, research and product development.

