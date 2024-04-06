Public finance | “Is it April Fool's Day?” EK knocks out the proposal for tax extortion of 8.4 billion euros

STTK's chief economist Patrizio Lainà's tax proposals are not suitable for EK. National economy professor Niku Määttänen, on the other hand, has a more favorable attitude towards them.

Business life head of the Confederation (EC). Sami Pakarinen says the chief economist of STTK, the central organization of white-collar employees Patrizio Lainà on Saturday in Helsingin Sanomat proposed tax increases of 8.4 billion euros.

At HS's request, Lainà presented what kind of tax increases of up to eight billion euros he thought would be possible to make as an alternative to cuts in public services and benefits.

He is the chief economist of STTK, the central organization of white-collar workers, but the proposals are not STTK's policies.

Based on the Ministry of Finance's forecast, the tax rate will fall so much by 2027 without new measures that stabilizing the tax rate would require tax increases of eight billion euros annually.

I'll borrow the proposed increases target companies, wealthy individuals, driving and environmental and health hazards.

“When I read the story, the first thing I thought was, is it April Fool's Day? I say hoh hoh. Here is the danger that someone will even take the suggestions seriously. No one who understands the economy would present such a list,” says EK's Pakarinen.

He says that the gross national product per inhabitant in Finland has not increased in 17 years, if you count this year.

“If such a list were implemented, it would be certain that the economy would not grow in the future. Finland's situation would only get worse.”

I'll borrow the largest of the proposed actions is to increase the corporate tax levied on the company's profit by two percentage points to 22 percent.

The bill would also tax the dividend and property income of tax-exempt entities such as foundations and trade unions.

A wealth tax of half a percent could be applied to net assets of more than one million euros, which does not include one's own apartment.

He would also cancel the tax reductions mentioned in the government program for almost one billion euros.

Buttock says that Lainà's proposal does not explain where the growth comes from.

“It is quite clear that after the implementation of that list, investments and employment would decrease. Surely the decision-makers who are already thinking about emigrating would wonder if it is worth investing here at all. At least Lainà doesn't think of Finland's interests.”

What are the proposal's worst obstacles to economic growth?

“The whole thing. The proposals attack employment, investments and growth. There's no way Finland can afford something like this.”

After all, he finds one tolerable proposal.

“Renewing traffic taxation is the only completely justified increase. Traffic taxation needs to be rethought at some point, precisely because the change in the driving force of cars from fuels to electricity, for example, reduces tax revenues. “

Pakarinen believes that even the health taxes proposed by Lainà would not work.

“They would only cause problems for the food industry. Implementing health taxes is extremely difficult.”

University of Helsinki professor of economics Niku Määttänen doesn't feel as strongly about the list as Pakarinen, who represents business life.

“It's good that we are also discussing the tax option. Taxes can balance the public finances relatively quickly. Tax revenues in relation to gross domestic product are indeed decreasing quite rapidly in the next few years. In the background, there is undoubtedly a real problem in terms of the balance of the public finances.”

Määttänen finds points on Lainà's list that he agrees with.

“A good thing on the list is, for example, tying the excise tax to an index so that inflationary increases are automatically applied to taxation. It would stabilize taxation and make taxation more predictable. It's a little funny that excise taxes lag behind if inflation is running fast. It's not a small problem now that prices have risen quickly.”

Määttanen says that traffic is in the center in terms of taxation, because taxes from traffic are decreasing.

“They are a big part of the loss of tax revenue. Up until now, driving has been taxed according to driving through the fuel tax. The more you drive, the more fuel tax you pay. When traffic becomes electrified, the situation will change.”

According to him, this would require a toll-type system.

“I think it should be seriously considered at some point in time, but it is not in the proposal.”

Advances would probably bring clearly less tax revenue than what is written in the proposal, Määttänen says. Some of them would also make taxation even less neutral.

“I'm afraid it would cause tax planning. A wealth tax that does not cover owner-occupied housing would also make the taxation of rental housing even tighter compared to the taxation of owner-occupied housing. Tightening the capital income tax would have the same effect, as it is only paid for rental apartments.”

“I agree that corporate taxation in Finland is relatively competitive in Europe. However, the study suggests that the increase in corporation tax is also reflected in wages.”

I guess according to the concern is also that the increase in corporate tax will push multinational companies into tax planning that is unfavorable for Finland.

He says that the wealth tax of half a percentage point on net assets exceeding one million euros can seem rather light when you think about it quickly.

“However, in my opinion, the wealth tax should be related to the return on wealth. If the return is, for example, 4 percent per year, the tax increase would be more than 10 percent, and it would come on top of the current capital income taxation. I'm afraid it would cause tax planning.”

How dangerous would a two percentage point increase in corporate tax be?

“It's hard to say. It is true that, even after the increase, the tax would still not be a hugely high corporate tax rate internationally. It would hardly collapse investments. The negative effects can still be significant in relation to the increase in corporation tax revenues,” Määttänen says.