Public finance | Eva: The Finns are ready for big spending cuts in order to balance the public finances

Major some Finns would cut spending in order to balance the public finances, according to the Values ​​and Attitudes Survey of the Finnish Business Delegation (Eva). This is the opinion of 65 percent of those who responded to the survey.

According to Eva, the results of the survey show that Finns would be ready for major spending cuts if forced to do so. According to Eva, decision-makers are expected to prioritize which items should be cut more and which should be cut less.

“In the light of the Values ​​and Attitudes Survey, Finns are sending a serious message to political decision-makers preparing for the parliamentary elections: balance the public finances with a credible cut list, but leave the core of the welfare state alone,” says Eva’s editorial manager Sami Metelinen in the bulletin.

According to Eva, the majority of Finns would cut the central government, development cooperation, Yleisradio and art and culture.

They would like to save social and health care, national defense, study support, early childhood education, the police and the Border Guard, as well as primary and secondary education from cuts.

Evan according to that, only a quarter of Finns would increase taxes in order to balance the public finances. More than half of those who responded to the survey reject tax extortion.

According to the survey, the majority of Finns expect the new government after the parliamentary elections to take swift action to balance the economy.

Evan according to Finns consider the measures to be acute. This was the opinion of 68 percent of those who responded to the survey. 12 percent of the respondents think that there is no urgent need for measures to balance the public finances.

According to Eva, compared to the previous 2021 Values ​​and Attitudes survey, Finns’ concern about the state of the public finances has increased.

More than 2,000 people between the ages of 18 and 79 responded to the survey conducted in October. The margin of error for the results is 2–3 percentage points in both directions at the level of the entire population.