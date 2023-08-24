Public finance | Drafting of the state budget begins: Minister of Finance Purra in a live broadcast at 12:15 p.m.

The ministry’s budget presentation is scheduled to be published next Monday.

State the preparation of next year’s budget began in earnest today, when the Ministry of Finance began its own internal budget negotiations.

The negotiations will continue until tomorrow. The ministry’s budget proposal for next year is scheduled to be published next Monday.

At the same time, a presentation on the framework of the state budget for the election period will also be published.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) will be in front of the media to talk about the budget negotiations today at 12:15. We will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

Bite wrote in his column yesterday that the budget and framework presentations are prepared based on the actions and schedules defined in the government program and that the reforms must be put into effect already from the beginning of next year.

He also stated that the adjustment must be continued even after this election period.

“Although we will implement significant reforms from the beginning of 2024, the state will continue to take on a significant amount of additional debt at the end of the election period, in light of the current economic forecast. Taking on additional debt combined with a high general level of interest still brings additional challenges in adjustment measures,” Purra wrote.

State the preparation of the budget is progressing so that at the beginning of September, the Ministry of Finance will hold bilateral budget negotiations with other ministries.

After that, the government will discuss the budget proposal in its joint budget meeting on the 19th and 20th. September

The government is scheduled to issue its budget proposal in early October.

The budget is finally approved by the parliament.