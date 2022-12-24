A participant of the SBS program Lang Leve de Liefde died last night in a one-sided traffic accident in Oosterwolde in Friesland. It concerns 27-year-old Jona Oosterveld from the village of Oldemarkt (Overijssel). With his dry humor and winged statements, Jona became the audience favorite of the popular dating program. “We’re all going to miss you terribly.”
