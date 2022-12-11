Modifying the electoral laws through secondary laws through a plan B is not only unfeasible, but also, it is a mockery for all Mexicans.

Our representatives in the Chamber of Deputies replicated the citizen cry that was chanted by thousands of people on November 13 throughout the country: “The INE is not touched” and in unison with that phrase that became the shield of Mexican democracy The constitutional reform in political-electoral matters was rejected.

However, the lackeys of the tenant of the national palace raised their hands to approve, without discussing, a plan B that contemplates modification to secondary laws on the same matter. They approved “fast track” a 307-page document that was delivered by the Secretary of the Interior on Tuesday, December 6 in the Chamber of Deputies, just a few minutes before starting the first ordinary session of the day, where the president’s proposal on the electoral reform, which lasted more than five hours. That same day, the evening session was intended to discuss and approve the amendment to secondary laws. And so it was, morenistas raised their hands to approve, without even reading in its entirety, the plan B of their messiah.

In order not to lend themselves to this robbery of rights, the legislators of the PRI, PAN, PRD and MC withdrew from the session when it was intended to discuss and that is how it went to the vote, with the rejection of the deputies who demonstrated by withdrawing from the enclosure.

It should be noted that a deputy from Morena, Adela Ramos Juárez, from Chiapas, also voted against the electoral reform proposal sent by the president and defended her vote on social networks by publishing that the value of the human being lies in staying on the side of justice even if the heavens collapse.

Among other points, plan B approved by the deputies of morena, with the modifications to the secondary laws, the dissemination of government information could be allowed, even during the closed season, based on the modifications that will be made to the General Law of Communication Social; the delivery of any benefit to the population by political parties or candidates, neither cards nor movable property is prohibited; The start of the federal pre-campaign runs from the third week of November to the third week of December, although the president’s corcholatas have already been touring the country for months. Seems funny right?

But there is more: create the National System of Providers in terms of electoral advertising, reduce from 13 to 2 days the time for political parties to appoint general and polling place representatives. No, it’s not a joke, modifications for the benefit of those who currently hold power, they already feel that their dictatorship will continue and prepare the ground for it.

One of the most serious points approved with plan B is the elimination of the obligation of gender parity in candidacies, approved by deputies who occupy a seat with parity principles.

And I keep wondering, did they read the proposal? Do you know what they approved?

The turn is now for civil society, for organizations in defense of women’s rights, for activists and feminists who raise their voices when an injustice occurs, because the most serious injustice is being committed here, an outrage, a robbery of those rights for which so much has been fought for many years.

The achievement of the principle of parity in legislatures, in government, in all spaces of public service is not from now, that achievement was not from the deputies who occupy a seat at this time, although they are beneficiaries of it, that achievement It is the result of a struggle of many years, the result of a struggle embodied in the history of our country and by following orders from an equivocal government, the deputies intend to rob Mexican women of the right to reach public office.

The task belongs to civil society, but the final decision rests with the senators of the Republic and our hopes are in them, in those who work for the people and for justice as Adela Juárez did, as the women and men did. the deputies of the PRI, the PAN, the PRD and the MC, because it is worth thanking them for their vote and their value as Mexicans. But this is not over yet, the INE is not touched.