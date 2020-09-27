The Americans of Public Enemy are still active and have just released their 15th studio album, “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?”. Protest rap as usual, which still speaks to the younger generations.

It’s a sound that instantly plunges backwards, a sample like in the early days of hip-hop, and that scream suddenly arises. In 1989, Public Enemy was a herald of protest in the United States, in a society already weighed down by racism, police violence and inequalities.

So it had to be done a version for 2020, year of serial cataclysms. Chuck D and Flavor Flav on the microphone, DJ Lord on the decks, Public Enemy releases a 15th studio album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, always in the same vein. Because at 60, New Yorkers have not given up on protest, 30 years later Fight The Power, while in the United States a new rapper requisitions the ears of teenagers every week.

Rap has changed but the fights, unfortunately, remain the sameRocé, French rapper

For the French rapper Rocé – figure of a “conscious” and protest movement, craftsman of the recent project By the damned of the earth – however, Public Enemy should not be opposed to what is being done today: young people keep an appetite for old people. He is convinced of this: “When we introduce them to Public Enemy, of course it speaks to young people!“With De La Soul, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest and many more, Public Enemy continue to release records in a triumphant century for hip-hop, mainly because there is so much more to say.

The most ‘mainstream’ and light American rapper will always have, at some point in his career, been prevented because he is blackRocé, French rapper

“Engagement, like it or not, is part of our music“, explains Rocé. And while the United States votes in a month, Public Enemy is not silent: major extract from this new album, State Of The Union, subtitle “Shut The Fuck Up“,”Shut up“to be polite is inspired by you know who.

Public Enemy, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? (Def Jam Records). Album available.