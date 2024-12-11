Back to court for public employment or, more specifically, for interim ones. The Union of Workers for Public Employment of Aragon (STEPA) has presented a appeal before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon against two instructions from the general director of Public Function, Antonio Villacampa, considering that they are “illegal, arbitrary, that pervert state law, They discriminate against temporary workers and harm the public service“.

The union has taken this step after having repeatedly requested its suppression in the General Administration Sectoral Board, where it is the third force along with CATA, due to the effects that its application is having, especially the first instruction by which it is obligated. to all those responsible for the General Council of Aragon to terminate the contract of interim officials upon completion of three years in their positions that, furthermore, are not being filled by other employees.

From STEPA they have considered that this situation is “bleeding”, in addition to denouncing that the Government of Aragon is breaching Law 20/21 which forced the 17,000 Aragonese interim workers to be stabilized in fraud of law for having occupied a position for more than three years.

The union has emphasized in its appeal, already accepted for processing by the TSJA, that state law is violatedapart from representing a “serious failure” for all public management because “there is no no system to quickly cover empty places. From the first moment, we received numerous complaints from workers about the lack of personnel in their departments, and about work pressure, affecting their occupational health.”

From STEPA they have also added that the exception contemplated by Law 20/21 itself and that allows remain in the position until the call to fill it is resolved. Faced with complaints from those responsible for the different departments that they could not guarantee the correct provision of numerous services, the Public Service approved a modification last October that allows continuity as an exception in some cases; But this “means consenting to unjustified differences in treatment,” the union has indicated.

Furthermore, STEPA has highlighted that The instruction indicates that the positions in which an interim employee leaves may be filled with another if there is no opposition called to cover it, it has been left empty or the successful bidder does not occupy his place. Along these lines, they point out that, given the temporary index and the jam in the selective competitions, these exceptions therefore mean “maintaining the abuse in the hiring of temporary personnel, now with the exception that the same will change every three years at the expense in addition to the quality of the service”.

According to STEPA calculations, more than 17,000 public workers, out of a total workforce of 60,400 people, have been performing structural functions for more than three years, so they should be stabilized to comply with European and national regulations.

Furthermore, for the union, this is an essential measure to not lose its experience and to comply with the legal obligation to reduce a temporary employment rate that now exceeds 50% (data from the last published personnel bulletin) to below 8%. before 2025.