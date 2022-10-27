Government has set aside R$ 14.2 billion to increase public workers’ salaries, but number should rise with promise

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) said this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) that civil servants may have a real increase, that is, above inflation, of 2% next year.

The minister spoke about the topic during a conversation with journalists after participating in an event at ACSP (São Paulo Commercial Association).

The government has reserved BRL 14.2 billion for the adjustments in the 2023 Budget. But it considered a percentage of 5%.

As inflation is expected to end the year at 5.6% and Guedes has now cited a real increase of 2%, civil servants may have a total readjustment of 7.6%.