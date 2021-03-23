In March 1863, President Bartolomé Miter issued the decree creating the National College of Buenos Aires, on the same site where it had functioned under different names since 1767 and in whose classrooms the knowledge and principles of almost all the men of our emancipation and emancipation were forged. of our history. Miter like Sarmiento and later Avellaneda confirmed in fact their state policies in so many things that they transformed Argentina into a leader of America and with a flag: public education.

This high school had essential educational conditions for the country’s progress: prestigious teachers -the best of their time-, a comprehensive and demanding curriculum, and a vocation for excellence. The Nacional de Buenos Aires, despite the fact that in our sad reality public education has ceased to be a priority for governments in recent decades, has been able to maintain that rigor until today. Scientists, artists, lawyers, writers, Nobel laureates, who honor Argentine culture are his legacy.

The girls and boys who pass through its cloisters, brothers in the classroom and in life, according to Miguel Cané, now grown up, feel the pride of his history and also that of having been his students because in those intense years, to Despite our adolescent unconsciousness, we learned to fight for the demand for the best.

The school has 27,000 m2 of grandiose construction, with the second most complete library in the city, laboratories with complete instruments, an astronomical observatory … But, oddly enough, all this is not the most important thing. The essential starts from the beginning of its history. Great teachers teaching their subjects, but also much more than that: the inalienable values ​​of life, respect for the laws, the unrestricted defense of civil liberties, devotion to knowledge and love for the country.

And then I go back to the beginning. To the vision of the great leaders of the nineteenth century and I want, I need to compare it with the pettiness, selfishness and fallacies of the current rulers. In this comparison we will learn what we must do if we want public education to be as it should be: the basis for the progress of Argentina. And the National School of Buenos Aires is an example.

Matías Aníbal Rossi

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

The sale would release doses for those most in need

President Alberto Fernández, assuming a high moral tone about vaccines, has declared: “We want the vaccine for everyone; in line with them they want those who have money to buy the vaccine ”.

The President seems to be unaware that those who can afford the vaccine will release doses for those who cannot, quite the opposite of what many members and supporters of the ruling party, young and not so young, did who gave themselves a vaccine that did not it was up to them. And with that reprehensible behavior, they held it back to those who did correspond, many of whom, at the risk of life, are still waiting for it. When it comes to moral lessons, Mr. President, your colleague from Italy, as strategic as you, was vaccinated when it was his age group, and in the same place as them.

Hugo Perini

.[email protected]

An audio showing how to use the chinstrap correctly

In public transport, passengers do not use the chinstrap correctly (under the nose and even on the chin) and drivers have no way to correct it. To make it easier for passengers to alert us, it would be good if every so often they place an audio not only with its obligation but also detailing the correct use of the chinstrap.

Herminia lopez

.[email protected]

He proposes to tear up the pamphlets and rethink everything with self-criticism

Our morale is adolescent. We defend football teams or politicians with the same arguments. We privilege our sympathies and justify measures according to how they affect us. Not being aware of the global or social consequences of the mediocre measures of our leaders is not understanding that we are part of a society and the general misery sooner or later permeates us.

The “show” in the search for baby M., marks the impotence to reduce poverty, the use of children to beg and a huge panoply of crimes where politicians immersed in their statements and lies try to cover up. Failure is obvious and painful, incomprehensible in such a rich and diverse country. Only a deep stupidity makes us fanatic with mediocre characters, without plans or knowledge except those that concern their own interests. We must tear up the pamphlets and rethink everything, from a self-critical position.

Esteban Tortarolo

.[email protected]

“The ignorance of the young is not their fault”

In these days two pieces of news have been released that move one to amazement and perplexity.

The first, referred to Sergio Agüero, an Argentine footballer of world renown, who in a regrettable report questioned the crossing of the Andes mountain range by General José de San Martín. He referred to the Liberator as “a groso”, a “chabón” who has a statue and affirmed that no one saw him make that journey.

The second is that 9,000 high school students who owe between 8 and 11 subjects must attend class on Saturdays, from April 17, in order to “compensate for the loss of learning.” If classes are terminated on December 18 (one week before Christmas), and we subtract winter holidays and some holidays, we will only have 30 useful Saturdays. This gives us an average of 3 or 4 classes per subject in the year. Can anyone believe that something will be made up for?

The ignorance of young people is not their fault, they are victims of a perverse, anachronistic and disconnected educational system that does not take them into account and makes them victims of the ineptitude of the political and union class.

In 50 years, the world will ask itself, like Tato Bores in 1992: why did Argentina disappear?

Gabriel C. Varela

.[email protected]

Alternatives for creating job sources

We have a large part of the unemployed population, which no private party is willing to take over, either because they do not require it or because they do not want to assume the responsibility that today is to take on staff.

The idea would be for each union to form work cooperatives with its people and promote them. The companies would have specialized labor, the workers would not depend on the meager state subsidy and the unions would fulfill the function of helping their members.

Today unemployment is very high, in low-income fringes of society where acquiring tools or machinery is difficult. Instead of spending on plans, the State would be good to help subsistence with dignity. They would be strategic alliances that would benefit both private individuals and workers, increasing production and encouraging work. I do not know of a more certain method than working to combat these poverty and unemployment rates that create so much inequality.

Susana mastronardi

.[email protected]