Two quilombos in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of the state of Rio de Janeiro, received this Saturday (25) a visit from the Defensoria em Ação nos Quilombos project, from the state Public Defender’s Office. Around 100 people received legal assistance on issues such as alimony, regularization of child custody, divorce, paternity investigation, in addition to issuing documents.

The initiative is part of activities promoted by the Public Defender’s Office to mark Black Consciousness Month. The service was in the urban quilombo of Custodópolis. Residents of quilombo ABC, which is located in a rural region, were also served.

Representatives from the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) provided guidance on land regularization.

For the president of the Custodópolis quilombo, Rodrigo Conceição Amaro, actions aimed at the remaining communities are necessary to realize the rights of their members.

“They are important to strengthen our struggles, to understand that we are not alone.”

Quilombola Sheila Cristina was one of the people who sought legal services. She intends to file a usucaption action on the land she has occupied for 17 years.

“I bought it in 2001 and have lived there since 2006. The owner who sold it to me, to this day, has not regularized it. It is important to resolve this situation soon.”

Public defender Isabela Monteiro Menezes said that the work in the territories seeks to reduce bureaucracy and democratize access to justice. “Quilombola communities are very invisible and suffer prejudice.”

Cultural heritages

Last Monday (20), Black Consciousness Day, the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) indicated that it will recognize the territories, natural elements, homes and traditional rites of quilombos as cultural heritage of the country. An ordinance determines requirements and rules for the listing of these places.

Census

According to the 2022 Census, from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the country has 1.32 million quilombolas, corresponding to 0.65% of the population. There are 1,696 municipalities with a quilombola population. The majority live in states in the Northeast. Only 12% of quilombolas lived in officially recognized territories.