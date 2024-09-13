During 2023, the Public Defender’s Office in Chihuahua reported a backlog of 14,564 cases, according to the joint performance results of the delegations of the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the State Public Defender’s Office Units of Inegi.

According to the authority, the matters of public defense attended to, among others, in jurisdictional processes of first instance, second instance and execution of sentences, in addition to the processes in amparo trials and the matters and proceedings that the defenders carried out before the Public Prosecutor’s Office were considered.

Official statistics show that in the case of Chihuahua, last year there were 62,738 cases presented, of which 48,174 were recorded as concluded; that is, 14,564 cases remain unresolved, the figure representing 22.58 percent of the cases presented.

State Units

The State Units, in charge of the public defense and/or legal advisory function, are all those that are part of the state executive and/or judicial powers that provide defense and legal representation services in processes that require them. In this way, the right to defense in trials in civil, family, labor, criminal, juvenile justice matters, among other matters, is guaranteed. The services are free and are provided to eligible persons, in accordance with the applicable regulations, highlights Inegi in its presentation of figures.

During 2023, at the national level, the Federal Public Defender Institute handled 23,751 public defense cases and concluded 25,351. In the State Units, 1,022,744 cases were handled and 740,993 were concluded.

At the end of 2023, 9,709 people were reported in the country to be attached to the Federal Public Defender’s Institute and to the State Public Defender’s and/or Legal Advisory Units. According to the main position and/or function performed, 52 percent were public defenders; 32 percent were administrative and support staff; 7.5 percent were legal advisors; 4.2 percent were management staff; 1.6 percent were social workers; 1.5 percent were expert witnesses; 0.4 percent were supervisors and evaluators, and 0.8 percent held another position.

