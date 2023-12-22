Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/22/2023 – 20:59

The Public Defender's Office of Rio de Janeiro (DPRJ) said that it is closely monitoring the plan regarding the homeless population presented last Thursday (21) by the City Hall, which provides for involuntary hospitalization measures. The organization says it is concerned about the possibility of human rights violations and the cover-up of forced removals and disrespect for the anti-asylum policy provided for in the federal law that deals with the protection and rights of people with mental disorders.

“We repudiate any act of forced removal of a homeless person, even if disguised as involuntary hospitalization to supposedly protect life. Under Law 10,216/01, which redirected the mental health care model and recognized that people in psychological distress or with psychosocial disabilities are subjects of law, voluntary or involuntary hospitalization is an exceptional and brief measure, backed by a multidisciplinary report, and must Care strategies of a non-invasive nature should always be prioritized, with the permanent purpose of promoting the right to the city and psychosocial reintegration”, said DPRJ Health advocate and coordinator, Thaisa Guerreiro.

According to Rio City Hall, the Seguir em Frente program aims to reach 7,800 people living on the streets in the city. Involuntary hospitalization would be expected in cases of severe intoxication, risk of suicide, advanced wasting syndrome (large weight loss) and any imminent life-threatening situation. The decree says that the person will be referred to the health unit regardless of whether the person lives on the streets.

Initial care will be provided by the Fire Department or the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the assessment of the need for hospitalization will be carried out by the medical team.

On Wednesday (20), DPRJ visited, with the team from the Municipal Health Department, the reception unit at Praça da Bandeira and the health equipment that will be inaugurated in Cascadura, both neighborhoods in the North Zone. The objective was to get to know the spaces better, interview people welcomed and monitor actions.

Defender Cristiane Xavier, from the DPRJ Human Rights Defense Center, assesses that it is important for the municipality to immediately observe the guidelines of the National Policy for the Homeless Population, as well as municipal laws that implement actions that respect the human rights of these people.