Jaime Echegoyen, president of Sareb.

The Government announced yesterday that the public debt will increase by about 35,000 million euros due to the bad bank, as already advanced by EL PAÍS. Eurostat has forced the Executive to reclassify Sareb and consider it another company of the State. The liabilities that this entity has, now around 35,000 million, are no longer private and will be transferred to the accounts of the Administration, raising public debt by about three points to 120% of GDP, according to government sources.

The Society for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) was established in 2012 with the aim of removing toxic assets from the rescued savings banks and trying to sell them later while minimizing losses. Above all it was housing, land and a developer loan. This portfolio of doubtful quality was placed in its assets, nominally valued at around 100,000 million euros. And very little capital was put into liabilities: 4.8 billion between fresh money and subordinated debt. The rest of the liabilities were about 50,000 million euros in bonds that were issued with a State guarantee and that were used to pay the savings banks for their assets. These still pay an interest to the entities, although now it is small due to the low rates. In other words, the bad bank was created with a highly indebted balance sheet. It was a way of kicking forward part of the banking hole created by the housing bubble.

The idea was that as the market recovered and the assets were sold, the bonds would be amortized. In addition, the Sareb was designed in order to remove it from public accounts. For this, the bank put up 55% of the capital. And the remaining 45% was disbursed by the State through the Frob, the public bank rescue fund. A business plan was also written that gave a profitability. All this to assure Europe that Sareb’s debts would not end up being borne by the State.

However, the plan has not worked. The prices at which the assets were transferred have been too generous despite the average 60% discount. And the bad bank has lost $ 1 billion every year. For several reasons: one, by selling assets below book value, Sareb has made a loss.

Two, Sareb has been making a more accurate valuation of the prices of its portfolio as it became aware of its assets, and these depreciations have translated into more losses that were accounted for but that were not passed through the income statement thanks to a legislative change ad hoc which was done in 2016 so that the bad bank could continue operating.

And three, operating expenses are high. Partly because of interest and maintenance costs. But mostly for a swap which was contracted to hedge against the risk of a rate hike: if interest rose, Sareb would receive compensation. But if the interest went down, the bad bank would have to pay. And since 2015, rates have sunk, causing very substantial losses for Sareb. This broken amounts to about 3,000 million. And the total latent loss that the bad bank has accumulated is around 10 billion. These would go against capital and would leave Sareb with a negative equity of about 7,000 million. Now that it is clear that it only has the backing of the State, Eurostat forces Sareb and its debt to be reclassified.

The Government trusts that until 2027 assets will be sold and that this will reduce that liability somewhat. It even contemplates the option of extending the life of the bad bank to try to make it more profitable. 35,000 million of debt remain of the initial 50,000 million. And the loss pointed out so far, those close to 10,000 million, will increase the public deficit of 2020, government sources point out.