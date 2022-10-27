The drop from the current level will be driven by the improvement in collection and the transfer of R$ 45 billion from the BNDES

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said that the public debt should end the year at 76.2% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In August, the percentage was 77.5%, according to the BC (Central bank).

He commented on this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) the primary surplus for September this year, which was R$ 10.95 billion. This was the best positive balance for the month in 12 years.

O BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) agreed with the Treasury to return R$ 45 billion of the state-owned company’s debts with the government. That payment will be made soon, according to the secretary. Another R$ 24 billion will be paid by November 2023, but the transfer can be made earlier, depending on the bank’s cash position.

When considering the transfer, the amount will help the government to improve the primary result for 2022. It estimates that the consolidated public sector –made up of the Union, States, Municipalities and state-owned companies– will have a balance of 1% of GDP, with a positive balance of R$ 40 billion from the Union and R$ 60 billion from states and municipalities.

The information that the BNDES would help in the debt-GDP ratio has already been published by Power 360.

According to Paulo Valle, the percentage will drop 4.1 percentage points in 2022 compared to the previous year. In addition, it will be a drop of 12.4 percentage points from the peak recorded in the covid-19 pandemic.