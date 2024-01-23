Golden pensions and tax reforms: how to cut public debt according to the OECD. The comment

I have read this article twice Public debt, OECD rebuke to Italy: “Reduce golden pensions” published on Affaritaliani.it and as usual I was a little taken aback. The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) occasionally makes itself heard and usually criticizes Italy for the Public Debt (today at 140.6%), obviously too high compared to the 60% parameter, and what are the recipes? Listen Listen! Tax gold pensions more (around 7 billion euros), shift taxation away from labor and towards inheritance and real estate to foster growth and raise revenue and vigorously combat tax evasion as well as putting all other pensions are under scrutiny welfare etc. and as if that wasn't enough they also touched the justice system.

What will happen if these “suggestions” are not taken into consideration? We will have some apocalyptic scenarios. At this point I would dare to say: “always the same and it seems like you can hear it on a broken record”. Never once do they give indications with numbers and what the results are. To make a long story short and translating it from the political-economic language they indicate to us AUSTERITY. Italy's woes are well known, but every day someone comes out with proposals which, if quantified as a percentage, would yield a maximum of 10/20 billion (the numbers are mine).

There really are alternatives and proposals that can satisfy the recommendations of the EU and the OECD etc.? Do you want to read an essay that suggests in an innovative way and that provides a program drawn up over a five-year period and structured with completely innovative economic-financial solutions (with formulas and numbers) that you cannot find written in economics books? A breath of fresh air that has nothing to do with the feared restrictions? You can find all this in the essay: “HOW ITALY CHANGES YOU – HOW TO CHANGE ITALY” and. youcanprint, which was written in two languages, Italian and English, so our interlocutors can read it effortlessly and perhaps implement all the recommendations that are “imposed” on us.

