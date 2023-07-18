The respite given by the public debt in April was only a mirage since the data from the Bank of Spain for the month of May confirm that the indebtedness of the Public Administrations skyrocketed again to reach 1,542 trillion euros, around 113%. of GDP and its historical record.

This figure means adding 16,000 million euros in just one month and increasing debt by 5.8% compared to a year ago, specifically, 86,000 million euros since May 2022. All as a result of the higher expenses for the measures to alleviate the consequences of the war in Ukraine such as the rise in energy and food prices.

Of course, at the ratio level (weight of debt over GDP) it remains stable at around 113%, below the close of last year. The forecasts that the Government sent to Brussels in its Stability Plan indicate that the debt will close this year at 111.9%, only one point below the level set in May, which is why it is considered achievable. In fact, the Bank of Spain has been more optimistic with its forecasts and projected in its latest report that public debt will fall to 109.7% this year. It will continue to be cut -according to his calculations- to 107.4% in 2024 but in 2025 it will rise again to 108% of GDP without a fiscal adjustment plan.

This is one of the biggest dichotomies in current economic numbers. The debt ratio has dropped a lot since the pandemic, as the Government argues, specifically from the 126% that was reached in March 2021 to the current 113%, but it is a reduction based above all on economic growth, not on a policy of tax restraint. Something that can be seen in the volume of debt, which has not stopped growing and in May reached its all-time high of 1.54 trillion euros. Some organizations such as Funcas ask that action be taken “as soon as possible” towards debt reduction, warning of “adverse” circumstances that may come from the financial markets.

From the Government, they hide behind their commitment to fiscal consolidation and the higher growth forecast for Spain by the main organizations, which will allow the reduction in the debt/GDP ratio to be “greater than expected this year.” From the department headed by Nadia Calviño, they defend that Spain has “easily” met the fiscal objectives set for three consecutive years and in the Stability Program the reduction of the public deficit to 3% and the public debt ratio is brought forward to 2024 below the 110% of GDP, forecasts endorsed by the European Commission.

The State and Social Security, at maximums



The rise in debt in May is mainly due to the increase in government debt, despite the reduction registered a month earlier. The balance rose to 1.371 trillion euros, 7.4% more than a year ago, which represents some 93,000 million euros since May 2022, mainly due to aid from the anti-crisis package.

For their part, the autonomous communities have raised their indebtedness in May by almost 4,000 million to 325,400 million euros. At an annual level, the communities today have an accumulated debt that is 3.7% higher than a year ago. The city councils registered a debt in May of 23,573 million euros, 0.7% more than the previous month, while in the last year it has risen by 2.6%.

And the Social Security indebtedness remained stable at very high rates in May, with 106,170 million euros, only one million less than in April less than a month before, but 7% more than a year ago. This rise is due, as explained by the Bank of Spain, to the loans granted by the State to the Social Security Treasury to finance its budgetary imbalance and finance pensions.