Indebtedness increased by 0.5 percentage points in relation to June; in values, reached BRL 7.7 trillion

The DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) rose to 74.1% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in July 2023. There was an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared to June, when it reached 73.6%. In values, it rose from BRL 7.6 trillion to BRL 7.7 trillion.

The data were released on Thursday (31.Aug.2023) by BC (Central bank). Here’s the full of the report (286 KB).

General government gross debt includes federal government, INSS, and state and municipal governments.

According to the Central Bank, nominal interest appropriated, net debt issuances, the effect of exchange rate appreciation in the month and the effect of nominal GDP growth contributed to this increase.

The net debt of the general government reached 59.6% of GDP (R$ 6.2 trillion) in July, rising 0.6 percentage points in relation to June.

The Central Bank also reported that the consolidated public sector recorded a primary deficit of BRL 35.8 billion in July, compared to a surplus of BRL 20.4 billion in July 2022.