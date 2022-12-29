The DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) – comprising the federal government, INSS and state and municipal governments– dropped to 74.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). This level is lower than that recorded in February 2020, before the pandemic. The data were released on Thursday (Dec.29, 2022) by BC (Central bank). Here’s the full of the report (265 KB).

Debt fell for the 7th straight month. In November, it retreated 0.5 percentage points. In the accumulated result for the year, the debt fell by 3.8 percentage points. In values, the stock of debt corresponds to R$ 7.3 trillion.

The percentage registered in November is also lower than that registered before the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, at 75.3% of GDP.

CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR

The consolidated public sector – made up of the central government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies – recorded a primary deficit of R$ 20.1 billion in November. The primary result is the calculation of revenues for federal government expenditures, without considering the payment of interest on the public debt. In November last year, there was a surplus of R$ 15 billion in the accounts.

The negative balance in public accounts in November was driven by the central government, which had a deficit of R$ 16.5 billion. States and municipalities also had a deficit of R$ 3.7 billion. The state-owned companies had a surplus of R$ 145 million.

In 12 months, the accounts are in the black at R$ 137.9 billion, an amount equivalent to 1.41% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

INTEREST PAYMENT

The consolidated public sector spent BRL 50.3 billion on debt interest in November, an increase of 20.9% compared to the same month in 2021. The nominal result –which considers spending on debt interest– was in deficit in R$70.4 billion in November.

In 12 months, the consolidated public sector paid R$581.8 billion in debt interest, or 5.95% of GDP. As a result, the nominal result was a deficit of R$443.9 billion.